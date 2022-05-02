Cardinal girls 4x100 runs season's best time at Drake Relays

The Clarinda track and field teams had four events compete at the Drake Relays Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The Cardinal girls 4x100 relay team brought home a season’s best time while long jumpers Tadyn Brown and Paige Millikan as well as high jumper Isaac Jones all finished in the middle of the pack in their respective events.

The 4x100 team competed Saturday morning and finished 57th out of 96 teams in the event. The team of Bailey Nordyke, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight finished third in their heat, running out of lane one, and brought the baton around the iconic blue oval in 51.93 seconds, their best time of the season by more than six tenths of a second.

“It feels great to run a time like that,” Cole said, “especially because our goal was to PR. Running at Drake was such a fun experience and I’m glad I got to experience it with this group of girls. I’m super proud of our relay and especially our time.”

Nordyke said it was a great experience competing against the best teams in the state.

“It really opens your eyes to see the best of the best,” Nordyke said. “I loved it because it really pushed me on my start and it was a great time.”

Knight ran the anchor leg for the Cardinals and said to be a part of the Drake Relays as a freshman was “an amazing opportunity.”

“It opened my eyes to a bigger picture of what my goals need to be,” Knight said, “and to continue coming back for three more years.”

ADM won the 4x100 title in a time of 48.48.

The 4x100 relay was Millikan’s second event of the weekend. A day earlier she competed in the long jump and finished 15th with a best jump of 16 feet, 3 inches, in a field of 24 athletes.

“My jumps were pretty good,” Millikan said. “I needed to get a 16 foot out there and I did on my second jump.”

She was just shy of 16 feet at 15-11.75 on her first jump. She then went 16-3 before a 15-8.5 to finish the competition.

“Coming to Drake was a big thing for me this year,” Millikan said, “because it really sets the tone for state in a few weeks. It lets me know what I need to work on leading up to state.”

Millikan was less than three inches out of the ninth and final qualifying spot for the final and three additional jumps. Isabelle Noring of Carlisle won the event with a leap of 18-1.5.

Clarinda girls head coach Marilyn Wagoner said it was a successful couple of days.

“It was great opportunity to show how our program is improving,” Wagoner said. “I really enjoyed being able to have the girls experience this event. It really is an opportunity that can provide motivation and inspiration for the last part of the season. Having a senior lead the group brought confidence and was helpful as they prepared for the 4x100 relay.”

Shortly after Millikan finished the long jump, Jones competed in the high jump and finished 14th out of 25 competitors with a leap of 6-3 in a competition that was moved indoors because of rain.

Jones cleared the opening height of 6-1 on his first attempt, but it took a third attempt to clear 6-3 before he was unable to get over 6-5, knocking him out of the competition. Jones, who cleared 6-8 earlier this year, called it a “rough day.”

“I didn’t perform anywhere near as I had wished,” Jones said. “But you take what you can and build off of it for next time. This performance is fuel to the fire (going forward). Using this feeling to propel myself into state and continue what I started.”

North Polk’s Jack Noble cleared 6-9 to win the event.

Clarinda’s three days at the Drake Relays began Thursday when Brown finished 12th out of a field of 23 in the long jump with a leap of 21-1.

Brown’s top mark came on his first attempt. He was short of 19 feet on his second jump and scratched his third, finishing just 2.5 inches out of the top nine, which would have qualified him for the finals and three additional jumps.

“I was very glad I got a good first jump out there,” Brown said, “but I knew I could grow from it. The second jump I didn’t trust my mark like I should have and reached for the board and the last one I wanted to push the board, but went over. This was a very good experience so when we are back in a couple weeks I’ll be a lot more comfortable with my surroundings.”

Abu Sama of Southeast Polk won the event with a jump of 23-11.

Clarinda boys head coach Chad Blank said it was a great experience and both of his athletes will take it and continue to improve.

“They are both not satisfied with their performances,” Blank said, “and know they will have another opportunity to be up there and redeem themselves. It’s awesome for the program to have (this experience). We want to have making the Drake Relays become a norm. It’s a confidence booster for the entire team knowing we can compete with anyone in the state.”

The Drake Relays starts the stretch run for the Cardinal track and field teams as they’ll travel to Atlantic Thursday for the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet and then to Treynor the following Thursday for a Class 2A state qualifying meet.