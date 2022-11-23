Cardinal GBB opens season with road win

The Clarinda girls basketball team had three athletes score in double figures as they overcame a one-point halftime deficit to win at Lenox 60-55 Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the season opener for both teams.

Clarinda led 10-8 after the first quarter, but trailed 28-27 at halftime. The Cardinals led 39-37 after three quarters and were able to put up 21 fourth quarter points to beat the Tigers for the first time in four years and open the season with a win.

In her first varsity game, Addy Wagoner led the Cardinals with 14 points off the bench. Taylor Cole added 12 points and Jerzee Knight also reached double figures with 10.

Kylie Meier added six points for the Cardinals. Bailey Nordyke and Amelia Hesse contributed five points each, while Brooke Brown scored four. Sage Howard and Carsen Wellhausen added two points each.

Sadie Cox led Lenox with a 30-point outburst.

The Cardinals open the season 1-0 and are off until Tuesday when they visit Red Oak.