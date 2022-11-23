 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal GBB opens season with road win

  • 0
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight puts up a shot over a Lenox defender during the Cardinals' season-opening win over the Tigers Tuesday, Nov. 22.

 Photo by J&C Photography

The Clarinda girls basketball team had three athletes score in double figures as they overcame a one-point halftime deficit to win at Lenox 60-55 Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the season opener for both teams.

Clarinda led 10-8 after the first quarter, but trailed 28-27 at halftime. The Cardinals led 39-37 after three quarters and were able to put up 21 fourth quarter points to beat the Tigers for the first time in four years and open the season with a win.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In her first varsity game, Addy Wagoner led the Cardinals with 14 points off the bench. Taylor Cole added 12 points and Jerzee Knight also reached double figures with 10.

Kylie Meier added six points for the Cardinals. Bailey Nordyke and Amelia Hesse contributed five points each, while Brooke Brown scored four. Sage Howard and Carsen Wellhausen added two points each.

Sadie Cox led Lenox with a 30-point outburst.

People are also reading…

The Cardinals open the season 1-0 and are off until Tuesday when they visit Red Oak.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinal football celebrates season

Cardinal football celebrates season

A group of eight seniors were honored, as was the rest of the Clarinda football team, at the team’s annual banquet Thursday, Nov. 10, at Clari…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Some prep coaches opt to pray, while others punt