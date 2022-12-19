Cardinal GBB downs Denison for Hawk-10 win

The Clarinda girls basketball team had to hold on down the stretch, but they did so successfully, beating Denison 40-37 Friday, Dec. 16, at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinal boys were unable to hang with the visiting Monarchs as Denison left with a doubleheader split, taking the boys game 64-52.

The Clarinda girls led by double digits early in the fourth quarter, but saw the Monarchs crawl back into the game, eventually trimming the lead to a single point on consecutive Addison Inman baskets, the second with just 52 seconds showing on the clock.

Clarinda couldn’t score on its next possession, but got a stop on the defensive end and Addy Wagoner made two free throws, with two seconds showing on the clock for the final margin.

Wagoner’s 14 points led the way for the Cardinals as they won their third game of the season in eight attempts.

Jerzee Knight added nine points for the Cardinals. Carsen Wellhausen scored five points, Bailey Nordyke had four and Taylor Cole, Amelia Hesse, Lylly Merrill and Kylie Meier finished with two points each.

A 24-point second quarter gave the Denison boys a 39-21 lead over the Cardinals at halftime. The advantage was 56-37 after three quarters before Clarinda was able to gain a little ground in the final eight minutes.

Wyatt Schmitt made four of Clarinda’s five 3-point shots on the night and led the Cardinals with 20 points. Tadyn Brown was also in double figures with 11 points while adding five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Isaac Jones finished with eight points for Clarinda and Kyle Wagoner had six to go with three rebounds. Daulton Wright scored three points and Andrew Jonnes and Adam Johnson scored two each.

The Cardinals fell to 4-3 on the season.

Both Clarinda teams are back home Tuesday to battle Harlan in the 2022 finale.