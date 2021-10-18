Cardinal football thumps Red Oak - home playoff game next

“We have been on the opposite side of an opening kickoff return and it ended up the same way in the other direction,” Bevins said. “Once you get the momentum going like that on the first play of the game, it’s huge. We steamrolled from there and played great in all three aspects.”

Clarinda found the end zone for the second time on its second offensive series. Tadyn Brown had four different attempts of 14 or more yards on the drive, the last of which being a 17 yard touchdown run. The Cardinals missed the extra point on the first touchdown, so they went for two on the second touchdown and Wyatt Schmitt and Isaac Jones connected on a pass to give Clarinda a 14-0 lead with 2:06 to play in the opening quarter.

The Clarinda defense scored the game’s next points with a safety. Red Oak started the drive at its own 15 yard line. Fouts was tackled back at the 11 on the first play and then Max DeVries was sacked in the end zone, extending Clarinda’s lead to 16-0.

A good return set Clarinda up at Red Oak’s 29 yard line and Tadyn Brown found the end zone on a 16 yard run on the fourth play of the drive. The extra point was no good and Clarinda led 22-0 with 6:26 to go in the first half.