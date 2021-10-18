Cardinal football thumps Red Oak - home playoff game next

CLARINDA – Tadyn Brown scored five of the six Clarinda touchdowns and the Cardinal defense held Red Oak to less than 80 yards of offense in a 44-0 Cardinal win Friday, Oct. 15.
The Clarinda win came in the regular season finale and secured the No. 2 seed out of District 8 in the Class 2A Playoffs and a home game in the first round of the playoffs. PCM comes to Clarinda Friday in a first round playoff game.
Drew Brown was part of the Cardinal defensive unit that shut the Tiger offense down all game and was named the game’s Most Impressive Athlete.
“Whenever you shut out a team it feels really good,” Brown said. “It was a complete team effort. Our line got pressure and our defensive backs had good discipline.”
Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins was also impressed by the defensive effort that limited Red Oak tailback Riley Fouts to 38 rushing yards on 18 carries.
“(Red Oak) has been able to move the ball on anyone they play,” Bevins said. “We challenged our guys this week. We went back to our four man front because we knew they like to get the ball to Fouts. We made some adjustments during the week and it paid off.”
The Cardinals started the game with a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Tadyn Brown. Bevins said to do that to a Red Oak team looking to secure a playoff spot with a victory was huge.
“We have been on the opposite side of an opening kickoff return and it ended up the same way in the other direction,” Bevins said. “Once you get the momentum going like that on the first play of the game, it’s huge. We steamrolled from there and played great in all three aspects.”
Clarinda found the end zone for the second time on its second offensive series. Tadyn Brown had four different attempts of 14 or more yards on the drive, the last of which being a 17 yard touchdown run. The Cardinals missed the extra point on the first touchdown, so they went for two on the second touchdown and Wyatt Schmitt and Isaac Jones connected on a pass to give Clarinda a 14-0 lead with 2:06 to play in the opening quarter.
The Clarinda defense scored the game’s next points with a safety. Red Oak started the drive at its own 15 yard line. Fouts was tackled back at the 11 on the first play and then Max DeVries was sacked in the end zone, extending Clarinda’s lead to 16-0.
A good return set Clarinda up at Red Oak’s 29 yard line and Tadyn Brown found the end zone on a 16 yard run on the fourth play of the drive. The extra point was no good and Clarinda led 22-0 with 6:26 to go in the first half.
Clarinda’s defense again pushed Red Oak backwards and the Tigers punted from their own three. Tadyn Brown broke another return, but was dragged down at the one yard line. He scored on the next play, though, and then Schmitt hit Drew Brown for the two point pass to make it 30-0.
Red Oak threatened just before halftime. A muffed punt gave Red Oak the ball at Clarinda’s 28 yard line and the Tigers picked up a couple first downs to move the ball to the seven with less than a minute left. The Tigers fumbled, however, and Clarinda took over and ran out the final seconds to lead 30-0 at the break.
Clarinda scored the first two times it touched the ball in the second half. Schmitt found Jones for a 30 yard touchdown pass on the first drive, starting the continuous clock, and then Tadyn Brown found the end zone on a 20 yard run with 2:55 to play in the third quarter.
The win was the third straight for the Cardinals and a good one to move the team into the postseason.
“This was the last guaranteed game at home for our seniors,” Bevins said. “I told everyone else we have to send our seniors out right. We have yet to win a senior night game (during Bevins’ coaching career) and we have yet to win a home game this year. To get both of those on one night was really good.”
Drew Brown echoed what Bevins said.
“Coach Bevins told us all week that we hadn’t won at home yet,” Brown said. “We really wanted to win at home in front of our community. We appreciate the support they have given us all year and now we get another one.”
Tadyn Brown finished with 132 yards on 14 carries to lead Clarinda’s rushing attack.
“Tadyn doesn’t get started without the six guys up front,” Bevins said. “They have put in the work the last four weeks in getting vertical off the line of scrimmage and they are starting to see the results of that. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Marshall Durfey added 37 yards rushing while Dominick Polsley had 30. Schmitt completed four of six passes for 58 yards and the score. Grant Jobe was the only Cardinal receiver with more than one catch.
It was a balanced effort defensively for the Cardinals. Jase Wilmes led the way with five tackles while Ethan Fast and Durfey finished with four each. Durfey added 1.5 tackles for loss. Jarod McNeese finished with 3.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Drew Brown ended with three tackles and a fumble recovery.
Red Oak did still qualify for the playoffs thanks to Shenandoah’s win over Des Moines Christian. The Tigers travel to OABCIG in the first round Friday.
Next up for Clarinda is PCM. The Mustangs have won their last two and enter play with a 4-4 record. Before knowing his opponent, Bevins commented on keys going forward into the playoffs.
“We have to flush the regular season,” Bevins said. “These first eight games mean nothing now. It’s a fresh start and whoever comes to town is next on the list. The kids will prepare like it’s the next game. We can’t add too much pressure to it. We’ll treat it like any other game and get ready to play.”