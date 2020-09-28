Cardinal football strikes quickly to win Page County Super Bowl

CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals couldn’t have started the game much better in earning a 45-10 win over Shenandoah to secure their third consecutive Page County Super Bowl title.
Clarinda scored on its first two offensive plays and added two more touchdowns before the opening quarter ended.
“That’s not something we draw up,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said on the quick start. “It was pretty cool to see and makes play calling a lot easier. The team has put in the work, we’re getting better and it’s fun to watch.”
Clarinda’s defense opened the game on the field and forced a Mustang three and out. A simple handoff to Cole Ridnour produced a huge hole and he sprinted untouched 53 yards for a score on the first play, exciting the Homecoming crowd. The extra point was blocked keeping the lead at 6-0.
Another three and out and then a negative one yard punt gave Clarinda the ball at Shenandoah’s 25 yard line. Wyatt Schmitt aired out a pass down the home sideline that Isaac Jones ran under for a 25 yard score. Nathan Barnes’ extra point was good and Clarinda led 13-0 with 8:47 to play in the opening quarter.
Shenandoah responded with a strong offensive drive. A David Rendon run and a pass from Zayne Zwickel to Rendon set the Mustangs up inside Clarinda’s 30. On the next set of downs, Shenandoah had a fumble nullified, when the line judge came over late and ruled an incomplete pass. A roughing the passer call on a fourth down incompletion then kept the drive alive and gave Shenandoah a first down at the Clarinda 12. A couple short runs advanced the ball to the six, but the drive stalled and Zwickel booted a 24 yard field goal to cut Clarinda’s lead to 13-3.
The Cardinals weren’t able to score on their next offensive play, but had little trouble scoring again on their next drive, gaining double digit yards on four of the five plays, capped by a Schmitt to Michael Shull 30 yard touchdown grab. Schmitt ran in the two point conversion and Clarinda led 21-3.
The Cardinal defense produced another three and out and then with Shull playing quarterback after a poor punt, he kept the ball and ran 12 yards into the end zone to extend the lead to 28-3 with 20 seconds left in the quarter.
The Cardinals turned the ball over the next two times they had possession, but the Mustangs were unable to take advantage.
Clarinda found the end zone again with 1:36 showing on the second quarter clock when Tadyn Brown capped a nine play drive with an 11 yard touchdown run. The extra point extended the lead to 35-3.
The Mustangs used a big play to respond with a touchdown of their own just before half. On third down and 12, Morgan Cotten broke a tackle after catching a middle screen and raced 70 yards to Clarinda’s 12 yard line. Three pass plays later and Michael Reed caught a four yard strike from Zwickel in the end zone with 12 seconds showing on the clock and the halftime score was 35-10.
Any momentum the Mustangs gained at the end of the half was quickly extinguished by the Cardinals at the start of the second half. A four play, 62 yard drive was capped by an 18 yard touchdown run by Schmitt to open the third quarter. The extra point made the score 42-10.
Barnes added a 40-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter for the final margin.
“We ran the ball well,” said Bevins. “We missed a couple throws here and there, but overall in all three phases that was a good game. We gave up one big return, but we have had trouble on kickoff coverage all year. Offensively and defensively we played lights out. We gave up one big play and they scored off of it, but other than that I’m happy with how we played.”
Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said you can’t have quarters like what they had in the first and expect to be successful.
“They had a much stronger first quarter than us and that definitely put us in a hole,” said Ratliff. “We responded well late in the half, but it was too little too late. They were more physical and were dominant up front and it allowed them to keep the ball on the ground and run right at us.”
The Cardinal ground game produced 335 yards, churning up 9.3 yards per carry. Ridnour ran for 104 yards, Brown 95 and Schmitt 70. Shull and Brandon Stogdill also eclipsed 30 yards rushing. Bevins said establishing that running game will continue to be key going forward as the Cardinal regular season ends with road trips to Greene County and Des Moines Christian.
“We just have to keep playing,” said Bevins. “We have to keep running the football. We should be able to run the ball on Greene County, so we need to keep moving forward, do our jobs and it will all take care of itself.”
Crew Howard led the Cardinal defense with seven tackles, two for loss. Ridnour added 6.5 tackles and two for loss. Ethan Fast added five tackles.
Shenandoah was held to just 65 yards on the ground. Zwickel threw for 156 yards.
Cain Lorimor and Logan Dickerson led the defense with six tackles each. Beau Gardner and Blake Herold added 5.5.
The Mustangs are home for their final two games of the season, starting with Atlantic for Homecoming.
“This isn’t a game you want to lose, but we told the kids there is still a lot of season left,” said Ratliff. “This isn’t something you want to have to go through, but it’s in the past now and congrats to Clarinda. We have to clean up a few things and focus on Atlantic.”
The Mustangs fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Class 2A District 9. Clarinda improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!