Cardinal football secures place in Class 2A playoffs

Junior running back Tadyn Brown rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Clarinda Cardinals secure a spot in the Class 2A playoffs with a 27-12 win at Des Moines Christian Friday, Oct. 8.

Clarinda clinched a spot in the postseason and can secure a first round home game with a win Friday over Red Oak in the regular season finale.

Brown finished with 198 yards rushing and the three scores on 21 carries.

Karson Downey added 46 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals. Wyatt Schmitt added 44 yards rushing and 51 passing. Isaac Jones led the receivers with three catches for 24 yards.

The Clarinda defense forced a pair of turnovers in earning the team’s third win of the season. Jase Wilmes recovered a fumble and Kade Engstrand intercepted a pass. Marshall Durfey finished with a team best 6.5 tackles. Drew Brown added 5.5 while Ethan Fast ended with five tackles for Clarinda.

Clarinda led 7-6 after the first quarter, and was able to extend the advantage to 13-6 at halftime and 20-6 after the third quarter.

The Cardinals improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Class 2A District 8 while the Lions fell to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district.