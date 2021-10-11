 Skip to main content
Cardinal football secures place in Class 2A playoffs
Cardinal football secures place in Class 2A playoffs

Marshall Durfey, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Marshall Durfey gains the edge on a running play while a teammate leads the way with a good block during the Cardinals' win Friday, Oct. 8, over Des Moines Christian.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Junior running back Tadyn Brown rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Clarinda Cardinals secure a spot in the Class 2A playoffs with a 27-12 win at Des Moines Christian Friday, Oct. 8.

Clarinda clinched a spot in the postseason and can secure a first round home game with a win Friday over Red Oak in the regular season finale.

Brown finished with 198 yards rushing and the three scores on 21 carries.

Karson Downey added 46 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals. Wyatt Schmitt added 44 yards rushing and 51 passing. Isaac Jones led the receivers with three catches for 24 yards.

The Clarinda defense forced a pair of turnovers in earning the team’s third win of the season. Jase Wilmes recovered a fumble and Kade Engstrand intercepted a pass. Marshall Durfey finished with a team best 6.5 tackles. Drew Brown added 5.5 while Ethan Fast ended with five tackles for Clarinda.

Clarinda led 7-6 after the first quarter, and was able to extend the advantage to 13-6 at halftime and 20-6 after the third quarter.

The Cardinals improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the Class 2A District 8 while the Lions fell to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district.

