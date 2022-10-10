Cardinal football secures home playoff game; Brown breaks rushing record

The Clarinda football team rushed for over 400 yards and secured not only a playoff berth, but a first round home game in the Class 2A playoffs after a 58-43 home win over Des Moines Christian Friday, Oct. 7.

The Cardinals improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A District 8. With the win and Clarke’s win over Red Oak, the Cardinals have already beaten the two teams within a game of them in the district standings, meaning a second-place district finish is secured, regardless of the result of Friday’s regular season finale at Red Oak.

Tadyn Brown had a banner night for the Cardinals, breaking the school record for career rushing yards. In the game, he rushed for 275 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns. He also returned a kick 90 yards for a score. The previous career record was set by Dennis Behrhorst from 1967-1969 with 2,396 yards. After Friday, Brown has 2,537 yards.

Wyatt Schmitt added 83 rushing yards, 69 passing yards and two total touchdowns. He rushed for a two-yard score and found Isaac Jones on a 38-yard touchdown pass. Karson Downey also had a rushing touchdown as he finished with 67 yards on seven carries. Overall, Clarinda rushed for 419 yards on 44 carries, a 9.5 yard per carry average.

While the Cardinals ran the ball with ease, the Lions threw the ball all over the place. Tate Platte completed 34 of 62 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 95 yards. Seven different Lions caught a pass, with Gavin Phillips catching 13 for 95 yards. Phillips also returned a punt for a score. Four different Lions caught touchdown passes.

Jones led the Clarinda defense with 9.5 tackles and an interception. Ethan McAndrews tallied 8.5 tackles and three tackles for loss. Jase Wilmes added eight tackles and Brown finished with six to go with an interception.

The Cardinals finish the regular season Friday on the road against a Red Oak team that has lost three straight and has been eliminated from playoff contention after winning its first four games of the season without allowing a point.

The Class 2A playoff bracket, which Clarinda will be a part of, will be released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association after next week’s games are completed.