Cardinal football season starts Friday in Creston

The Clarinda football team opens the season Friday in Creston.

The Cardinals return quite a bit of talent from last year’s team that won four games and qualified for the Class 2A playoffs. Head coach Collin Bevins is looking forward to seeing his team on the field.

The Cardinals made the trip to Riverside to scrimmage the Bulldogs on Friday, and Bevins said there were quite a few standouts.

“Friday’s scrimmage was a good measuring stick for our younger guys,” Bevins said. “They got a lot of snaps, and it was good to see them compete. Kaden Casteel, Jaxon Miers, Karson Downey, Noah Harris and Will Sump were a few guys who stood out and made plays. I could give you many names.”

As the Cardinals prepare for the season opener, Bevins said the team’s physicality has stood out in practice so far.

“Our guys have been coming to practice every day and are getting after each other in our team period,” Bevins said. “It has been fun to watch. We have some areas to improve, but going 100% can sometimes make up for small mistakes.”

This is the second year of the scheduling cycle from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, meaning this year’s schedule is the same as last year except home/away pairings are different each week. The Cardinals lost to Creston 18-6 last season in a game that Bevins said his team wore down before the Panthers did.

“Creston will be a good challenge for us,” Bevins said. “We have to go into this game expecting to be in a battle for four quarters. They will come out running the ball downhill at us and try to hit play action off of that.”

Bevins said he wants his guys focused from the opening kick to the final whistle Friday.

“I want to see guys that are eager to compete,” Bevins said. “We can’t have guys missing special teams and playing not to lose in order to win Friday.”

Friday’s game at Creston, which starts at 7 p.m., is the first of three straight non-district games to start the season for the Cardinals before beginning play in Class 2A District 8.