Cardinal football schedule for 2021 and 2022 seasons released

High school football teams across the state know what their regular season schedule for the next two seasons looks like.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2021 and 2022 football schedules for all seven classes Monday, April 26.

All four coverage area teams will play eight regular season games, with the opportunity available to schedule a ninth game if they don’t qualify for the postseason.

The 2021 opener is Friday, Aug. 27. The regular season finale is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15.

The 2021 schedules are listed below. The 2022 schedule features the same opponents in the same order with home/away flipped.

Clarinda schedule

Aug. 27 – Creston

Sept. 3 – Underwood

Sept. 10 – at Treynor

Sept. 17 – at Clarke

Sept. 24 – Greene County

Oct. 1 – at Shenandoah

Oct. 8 – at Des Moines Christian

Oct. 15 – Red Oak

Shenandoah schedule