Cardinal football one play short in playoff loss to PCM

CLARINDA – The Clarinda and Prairie City-Monroe football teams matched big plays in the first and third quarters, but PCM converted both extra points and Clarinda only one and that ended up as the difference in a 14-13 Mustang victory Friday, Oct. 22.
The loss ended Clarinda’s season at 4-5 while PCM improved to 5-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Mustangs travel to Williamsburg on Friday.
Both teams scored on their second offensive possession of the game. An interception stopped Clarinda’s first drive after the Cardinals had worked their way into PCM territory. On the first play of the Mustang drive, Aiden Anderson swept around right end for a 67-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
The Cardinals quickly answered on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Schmitt to Marshall Durfey on the third play of their next drive. Caden Butt’s extra point tied the score with 4:35 remaining in the opening period.
Both teams had opportunities to add to their score in the first half.
A 12-play drive next time up ended with Clarinda giving the ball away on downs at PCM’s 14-yard line. The Cardinals ran the ball every play but one on the drive, but couldn’t punch the ball in after having a first down at PCM’s 22-yard line.
PCM answered with a 14-play drive of its own that ended in a missed 43-yard field goal. A 43-yard pass from Carson VandeLune to Matt Rosonke gave the Mustangs the ball at the Clarinda 16, but two offensive penalties from there killed the drive and they were unable to kick their way in front.
Clarinda then started at its own 20 with 2:32 to go and mixed the run and the pass to move down field. Without a timeout left, the Cardinals tried to run the field goal team on for a 30-yard try in the final seconds, but the kick missed wide.
The big plays returned to start the second half.
A halfback pass from Tadyn Brown to Isaac Jones covered 54 yards to set Clarinda up at the 8-yard line on the opening drive after halftime. Brown ran the ball into the end zone from there. Butt’s extra point was wide, but Clarinda led 13-7 with 9:58 to play in the third quarter.
PCM answered immediately, this time through the air on a 66-yard catch and run by Jake Eslinger. The extra point gave the Mustangs a 14-13 edge with 8:13 left in the third quarter.
PCM about scored again on its next drive. After a Clarinda punt, a defensive penalty and two pass plays helped move the Mustangs to Clarinda’s 5-yard line, but a fumble on the next play was recovered by Schmitt and gave Clarinda the ball back with 2:35 remaining in the third period.
Clarinda picked up a couple first downs on its next drive, but punted in the opening minute of the final quarter and then PCM picked up a couple first downs and punted the ball back to the Cardinals.
Clarinda started the next drive on its own 21 with 7:04 to go and made its way down the field. A 14-yard pass from Schmitt to Jones gave Clarinda a first down. Two more passes from Schmitt to Jones, one covering 15 yards and another for nine set up Clarinda in Mustang territory. A 7-yard run by Schmitt gave Clarinda a second and short, but a tackle for loss and then two sacks ended the drive with less than two minutes to go and Clarinda never got the ball back.
“That’s been the story for us in close games,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “We either shoot ourselves in the foot on a good play or on a big play, but it really came down to needing one more play. We needed a kick here or there, or can I save a timeout in the first half so our field goal team doesn’t have to quickly run onto the field. You look back and kick yourself for all those things, but that’s how it went and you have to live with it and move on.”
Bevins said it was tough to watch a game finish like that.
“I have been with this group of seniors for three years,” Bevins said, “and I told them that I saw them grow up and I saw them become leaders. They went from a follower to a leader and that’s special. I wish we would have sent them off on a better note.”
Schmitt missed on just three passes all game and threw for 181 yards and a score.
“Wyatt impressed me (Friday),” Bevins said. “We have worked on that all year. We put him in multiple seven-on-seven periods in practice to get him comfortable. He took a big step as a player (Friday) and I’m excited for next year with him.”
Jones caught six passes on the night for 121 yards. Durfey and Kade Engstrand caught three passes each.
Brown rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, putting him just shy of 1,100 rushing yards to finish the season.
On the defensive side, the Mustangs rushed for 194 yards and passed for 152.
“We had trouble stopping their outside run plays,” Bevins said. “We knew that would be a part of their game plan coming in because it’s been part of everyone’s game plan and we still had trouble with it. They are a well-coached football team that has a lot of history. Hats off to them and I wish them the best of luck going forward.”
Jones led the defense with seven tackles on the game. Ethan Fast added 4.5 tackles while Green, Brown and Karson Downey all added four. Green finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and Downey had two.
Green, Fast and Durfey, along with Drew Brown, Kale Downey, Eli Drennen, Jeffrey Fidler, Grant Jobe, Tyler McKinnon, Jarod McNeese and Tyler Raybourn all exit the program.
“I told them thank you for laying the foundation for something great,” Bevins said on the final words for his seniors. “It’s going to be hard to replace some of those guys. They worked hard every day and they expected greatness out of themselves and their teammates. That will be hard to replace.”