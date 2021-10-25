Cardinal football one play short in playoff loss to PCM

Clarinda then started at its own 20 with 2:32 to go and mixed the run and the pass to move down field. Without a timeout left, the Cardinals tried to run the field goal team on for a 30-yard try in the final seconds, but the kick missed wide.

The big plays returned to start the second half.

A halfback pass from Tadyn Brown to Isaac Jones covered 54 yards to set Clarinda up at the 8-yard line on the opening drive after halftime. Brown ran the ball into the end zone from there. Butt’s extra point was wide, but Clarinda led 13-7 with 9:58 to play in the third quarter.

PCM answered immediately, this time through the air on a 66-yard catch and run by Jake Eslinger. The extra point gave the Mustangs a 14-13 edge with 8:13 left in the third quarter.

PCM about scored again on its next drive. After a Clarinda punt, a defensive penalty and two pass plays helped move the Mustangs to Clarinda’s 5-yard line, but a fumble on the next play was recovered by Schmitt and gave Clarinda the ball back with 2:35 remaining in the third period.

Clarinda picked up a couple first downs on its next drive, but punted in the opening minute of the final quarter and then PCM picked up a couple first downs and punted the ball back to the Cardinals.