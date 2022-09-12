Cardinal football finds win column in wild home opener

CLARINDA – The Clarinda football team scored two touchdowns in a span of two minutes and five seconds in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-34 home win over Treynor Friday, Sept. 9.

With a little more than four minutes left in the game, the visiting Treynor Cardinals had all the momentum and were setting up for a 22-yard field goal that could have given them a two-score lead.

Clarinda led 28-14 at halftime, but saw Treynor score three touchdowns to Clarinda’s none, giving Treynor a 34-28 edge. The field goal, though, was blocked by Wyatt Schmitt and it bounced to Tadyn Brown who ran untouched 90 yards to the other goal line to tie the contest.

“Their outside wing guy was taking our outside guy,” Schmitt said about his block, “and I knew if he would go out, I would have an open hole. I stuck my arms out and my elbow got it. I saw Tadyn pick it up and I knew it would be a touchdown.”

Clarinda wasn’t able to convert the two-point conversion, however, and the game was even at 34.

There were still four minutes left when Treynor took over, but after a five-yard run on first down, Clarinda’s defense rose to the occasion, stuffing Treynor’s Kyle Moss for no gain, and then, after a holding penalty on Treynor, a negative play on third down forced Treynor to punt from inside its own 10.

Clarinda took over at Treynor’s 41 after the punt and didn’t waste any time, as Schmitt was able to get outside and took the ball down the left sideline for a touchdown. Schmitt ran in the two-point conversion as well for a 42-34 lead.

Treynor went four and out on its next sequence, securing Clarinda’s first win of the season.

“The past two years we had a close battle with (Treynor) and they came out on top,” Brown said after the game. “It feels good to come out on top and celebrate.”

Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said it was a huge win for his team after giving up the two-score lead they enjoyed at halftime.

“They scored quickly and I was a little worried about our psyche after last week’s start,” Bevins said, “but we answered back and from that point on in the first half, everything we ran worked. They made their adjustments at halftime offensively and defensively and it took us a second to catch on, but once we got our guys in the right positions we made the plays we needed to.”

Bevins said it was great to see his guys stay with it on the field goal block after seeing Treynor control most of the second half.

“I always tell the team to never take a snap off and they didn’t,” Bevins said. “To see them fight there was great. I’m so happy for these kids after the last two weeks and what they have been through on and off the field, it’s good for them to feel success again and get in the win column.”

Treynor took advantage of a Clarinda fumble on the game’s first offensive play and found the end zone on its second offensive play for a 7-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game.

The Clarinda offense scored the next three times they had possession, though, to take a 20-7 advantage after the first quarter.

Schmitt found Isaac Jones on a 68-yard catch and run score and Schmitt ran in the two point play for an 8-7 lead. After a Treynor punt, Brown tore off a 58-yard run to make it 14-7. Treynor then gave the ball up on downs at Clarinda’s 19 yard line, and Clarinda quickly made its way into the end zone with Brown finishing off the drive with a 44-yard touchdown run to give Clarinda a 20-7 lead.

Treynor scored on its next drive with Kayden Dirks finding Karson Elwood on a three-yard pass on fourth down and goal to cut the Clarinda lead to 20-14 with 11:23 to play in the second quarter.

The teams then traded empty possessions before Karson Downey capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run with just 1:29 left until the half. Treynor put together a nice drive to end the half, but ran out of time at Clarinda’s 23-yard line and Clarinda led 28-14 at halftime.

The teams traded punts to start the third quarter, but Treynor scored the next two times it had the ball and converted one of the two extra points to draw within 28-27 with 3:31 left in the third period.

Clarinda faced a third down and 23 on its next possession and Schmitt tried to force a pass deep to Isaac Jones. It was intercepted and returned 43 yards for a touchdown by Jace Tams. The extra point put Treynor up 34-28 with five seconds left in the third quarter.

Clarinda punted the ball into its own offensive line on its next drive, setting Treynor up at the Clarinda 36. Treynor ran eight plays and took almost five minutes off the clock, reaching the Clarinda five before settling for the field goal that would be blocked and returned for the score.

Brown and Schmitt were the stars for Clarinda with Brown rushing for 202 yards and Schmitt rushing for 99 and passing for 83. The two had a part in five of the six touchdowns.

“When their number is called, they aren’t shy about making a play,” Bevins said about his two senior leaders. “That last touchdown, Wyatt broke two tackles and there he went with his athleticism. I’m very lucky to have these two here as seniors, Wyatt is the vocal one and Tadyn is more a lead by example guy. They are a great 1-2 punch to have to keep defenses on their toes.”

Treynor’s quarterback, Dirks, finished with 144 passing yards and 103 rushing yards to lead a Treynor team that took its first loss of the season, gaining 346 yards of offense on the game.

Jones and Jase Wilmes led Clarinda’s defense with seven tackles each, with Wilmes adding two tackles for loss. Brown finished with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Downey, Karsten Beckel and Dominick Polsley all had five tackles for the Cardinals, who improved to 1-2 on the season.

Clarinda is back home Friday for its Homecoming game, which is also the district opener, against unbeaten Clarke.

“This is when the games really matter,” Bevins said, “and our district is (better this year). They will all be tough games. We have to start buckling down, play good football for the next five weeks and see what happens.”