Cardinal football falls in overtime

Clarinda football had an answer for Greene County twice in the second half, but that answer didn’t come in overtime in a 22-15 Ram win, Oct. 2.

Michael Shull returned a kickoff for a touchdown with 4:16 left in the game and then Wyatt Schmitt scored on the two-point conversion to tie the score at 15 and send the game to overtime.

Greene County possessed the ball first in overtime and quarterback Bryce Stalder scored from one yard out on second down, his third rushing touchdown of the game. The Rams added the extra point to lead 22-15.

Clarinda took the ball to the one yard line, but was unable to punch it in on fourth down giving the Rams the home victory.

Neither team scored in the first half with Greene County driving into Clarinda territory multiple times, but failing to put points on the board.

The Rams broke the deadlock in the third quarter on a one-yard run by Stalder. He added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Clarinda answered with a big play. Schmitt and Shull connected on a 53-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the third quarter. Nathan Barnes’ extra point cut the Greene County lead to 8-7.