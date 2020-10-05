Cardinal football falls in overtime

Clarinda football had an answer for Greene County twice in the second half, but that answer didn’t come in overtime in a 22-15 Ram win, Oct. 2.
Michael Shull returned a kickoff for a touchdown with 4:16 left in the game and then Wyatt Schmitt scored on the two-point conversion to tie the score at 15 and send the game to overtime.
Greene County possessed the ball first in overtime and quarterback Bryce Stalder scored from one yard out on second down, his third rushing touchdown of the game. The Rams added the extra point to lead 22-15.
Clarinda took the ball to the one yard line, but was unable to punch it in on fourth down giving the Rams the home victory.
Neither team scored in the first half with Greene County driving into Clarinda territory multiple times, but failing to put points on the board.
The Rams broke the deadlock in the third quarter on a one-yard run by Stalder. He added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Clarinda answered with a big play. Schmitt and Shull connected on a 53-yard touchdown pass just before the end of the third quarter. Nathan Barnes’ extra point cut the Greene County lead to 8-7.
Stalder scored from one yard out to extend the Ram lead just before Shull’s kickoff return.
The Clarinda defense struggled against Greene County’s rushing attack as three backs combined for 352 yards. Nathan Black ran for 152 yards on 25 carries. Stalder added 117 yards and all three scores on 15 attempts and Jackson Morton added 83 yards on 16 carries.
The Clarinda ground attack rushed for 7.4 yards per carry, but the 27 Cardinal carries were less than half the number of times the Rams rushed the ball. Tadyn Brown led the Cardinal rushing attack with 133 yards on 13 carries.
Cole Ridnour added 41 yards on the ground and Schmitt finished with 25 to go with 66 passing yards and the touchdown toss to Shull.
Ridnour led the Cardinal defense with 12.5 tackles, 10 solo. Shull added 8.5 tackles and Ethan Fast finished with six. Brown added five.
The loss adds to a frustrating season for the Cardinals, who have four losses by a combined 39 points. They fell to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 2A District 9 with both district losses coming by a seven point margin.
Greene County improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Clarinda’s final regular season and district game is scheduled for Friday at Des Moines Christian. The Lions are 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the district.
The playoff pairings for the first two rounds are scheduled to be released Saturday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. All teams qualify for the postseason.
