Cardinal football ends non-district play with OT loss

The Clarinda Cardinal football team scored a late touchdown that sent the game into overtime, but couldn’t find the end zone in the extra session in a 20-13 loss against Treynor on Friday, Sept. 10.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 0-3 entering district play, which starts Friday with a trip to Clarke, who didn’t lose in its three non-district contests.

Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt capped an impressive drive with a 14-yard touchdown run on fourth down to tie the game with 1:13 showing on the clock in the fourth quarter. Caden Butt’s extra point attempt was no good, however, keeping the game even.

Treynor took the ensuing kickoff and drove into Clarinda territory, but was unable to produce the winning points.

Treynor had the ball first in overtime and Jaxon Schumacher scored a rushing touchdown on the first play. Clarinda was unable to answer Treynor’s touchdown from the 10-yard line, giving Treynor the victory.

Clarinda’s other touchdown of the game also came on a fourth down play when Schmitt found Isaac Jones for a 25-yard score early in the second quarter with the extra point tying the game at 7.