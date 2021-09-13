Cardinal football ends non-district play with OT loss

The Clarinda Cardinal football team scored a late touchdown that sent the game into overtime, but couldn’t find the end zone in the extra session in a 20-13 loss against Treynor on Friday, Sept. 10.
The loss drops the Cardinals to 0-3 entering district play, which starts Friday with a trip to Clarke, who didn’t lose in its three non-district contests.
Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt capped an impressive drive with a 14-yard touchdown run on fourth down to tie the game with 1:13 showing on the clock in the fourth quarter. Caden Butt’s extra point attempt was no good, however, keeping the game even.
Treynor took the ensuing kickoff and drove into Clarinda territory, but was unable to produce the winning points.
Treynor had the ball first in overtime and Jaxon Schumacher scored a rushing touchdown on the first play. Clarinda was unable to answer Treynor’s touchdown from the 10-yard line, giving Treynor the victory.
Clarinda’s other touchdown of the game also came on a fourth down play when Schmitt found Isaac Jones for a 25-yard score early in the second quarter with the extra point tying the game at 7.
Schmitt completed 9 of 19 passes for 133 yards with the one scoring toss. He also threw two interceptions. Jones was Schmitt’s favorite target with six receptions for 107 yards.
Despite the 14-yard touchdown run, Schmitt ended the evening with only seven yards rushing. Tadyn Brown led the Clarinda backs with 68 yards on 15 carries.
Treynor accumulated 193 yards on the ground from four different backs that all had at least eight carries. Treynor quarterback Kayden Dirks threw for 93 yards and two interceptions, one by Brown and one by Ethan McAndrews.
McAndrews led the defense on the evening with seven tackles. Jase Wilmes added 5.5 tackles while Ethan Fast recorded five. Grant Jobe had 4.5 and Logan Green ended with four. Green and Wilmes recorded two tackles for loss each.
Clarinda is the only 0-3 team in Class 2A District 8 as all six teams being their round-robin trip through the district Friday. Clarinda’s opponent Friday, Clarke, is the only 3-0 team and has won its three games by a total margin of 107 points.
Treynor improved to 2-1 with the victory.