Cardinal football eliminated by unbeaten Lions; Jones breaks career receiving record

The Clarinda football team saw its season end Friday, Oct. 28, in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, in a 42-16 loss at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The unbeaten Lions controlled the game from the beginning, leading 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime. Both of Clarinda’s touchdowns came in the final quarter, after the Lions had scored all 42 of their points. The 16 points scored was only the second time this season a team had reached double digit points against the Lion defense.

Clarinda’s season ended with a 6-4 record and the program’s first appearance in the round of 16 in since 2014.

Wyatt Schmitt and Isaac Jones connected on both Clarinda touchdowns through the air. Jones caught five passes for 95 yards, giving him the program record for career receiving yards. He finishes his career with 1,327 yards, breaking Dennis Behrhorst’s mark of 1,246, which was set from 1967 to 1969.

Schmitt completed seven of 23 passes for 139 yards and the two scores. He also threw two interceptions.

After accumulating 900 rushing yards over the previous three games, Tadyn Brown and the Clarinda rushing attack couldn’t find any success against the Lion defense, as Brown was held to 27 yards on 16 carries. As a team, Clarinda had less than two yards per carry on the ground.

While the Cardinals finished with 196 yards of offense, the Lions had 354, with 307 of that coming on the ground.

Zach Lutmer rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for the Lions, while Graham Eben added 132 yards and two scores on 10 attempts. Lutmer also threw a touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee.

Karson Downey led the Clarinda defense with six tackles. Jase Wilmes added 5.5 and Jones finished with 4.5 tackles. Noah Harris added 3.5 tackles and an interception.

The Cardinals had eight seniors play their final game: Brown, Kaden Casteel, Adam Johnson, Jones, Ethan McAndrews, Schmitt, Ronnie Weidman and Levi Wise.