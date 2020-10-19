Cardinal football downs Mustangs - rematch with Greene County next

“They gave everything they had,” Ratliff said. “We had some big drives and then would turn it over and Clarinda capitalized on some of those. Even coming out of halftime, recovering the onside kick, those were big momentum swings for us and huge bursts of energy that our kids fed off of. Our leadership shined (Friday). They stuck together when things got tough and kept fighting.”

A season that started at 2-0 and 3-1 ended at 3-5 for the Mustangs and Ratliff loses a group of eight seniors who saw the field this fall.

“These kids have meant a lot to our program,” Ratliff said. “They are leaders on and off the field. They put in a lot of work and gave everything they had. I can’t be more proud of what they have done for the Mustang football team and the town of Shenandoah and how they represented us this year. We’re losing a great group of kids who will be tough to replace. They definitely left their mark on the Mustang football program.”

The Cardinals improved to 4-4 and advanced to play Greene County, a team they lost to 22-15 in overtime earlier this month. Bevins is excited for another shot at the Rams.