Cardinal football dominant in district opener

CLARINDA – After letting a win get away from them in week two against Panorama, the Clarinda football wasted little time, Friday, Sept. 11, making sure Red Oak didn’t have any chance to steal Clarinda’s first win in a 49-6 Cardinal victory to open district play.
In a game that was moved from Clarinda to Red Oak a couple days before the game, the Cardinals couldn’t have dominated the first half much more, taking a 35-0 lead into halftime.
The Tigers received the opening kickoff and went backwards on three plays before punting. Clarinda took over at the Red Oak 42 yard line. A pass interference call on Red Oak started the drive and then Tadyn Brown ran the ball on three of the next four plays, gaining 25 yards, including 11 on the touchdown run. The extra point was no good, but Clarinda led 6-0.
“One thing I wanted to make sure of was we got off the bus and set the tone early,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “The first two weeks we were lazy off the bus, so it was good to see us start with a three and out and then go down and score on offense. I was very pleased with that and hopefully that continues.”
The Cardinals continued to roll from there. After a seven-yard first down run on Red Oak’s next drive, the Cardinal defense was helped out by a false start penalty, and stiffened for another three and out.
The Cardinal offense took six plays to travel 59 yards to the end zone on the ensuing drive. Brown ran for 16 yards on the first play. Schmitt connected with Isaac Jones for a 26-yard play on a third and long later in the drive and then Brown rushed into the end zone from five yards out. Nathan Barnes connected on this extra point try to increase the lead to 13-0.
The Clarinda defense pushed Red Oak backwards and forced a punt and then the offense drove down the field and scored again. This touchdown came through the air to end a four-play, 40-yard drive with Grant Jobe making an impressive catch over a Tiger defender in the end zone for a 21 yard score. Quarterback Wyatt Schmitt ran in a two point conversion to give Clarinda a 21-0 lead with still 37 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Red Oak went three and out again as the second quarter started and then the Cardinal offense scored again. A 45 yard pass from Schmitt to Michael Shull started the drive and nearly had Clarinda in the red zone. Four plays later, Cole Ridnour found the end zone from one yard out for the first of his three touchdowns on the evening. Barnes’ extra point increased the lead to 28-0.
Clarinda took four minutes off the clock on its next touchdown drive, which came after another three and out by the defense. It took 10 plays for Clarinda to gain 40 yards, and Ridnour found the end zone from five yards away. The extra point by Barnes gave Clarinda a 35-0 lead.
The Red Oak offense made a couple big plays and picked up some help on a personal foul penalty as they tried to score prior to halftime, but Shull intercepted a pass inside the Cardinal five yard line and the clock expired.
Bevins said Shull’s interception was a great exclamation mark on the half his defense played.
“We had them narrowed down in certain formations,” said Bevins. “We knew if they came out in a certain set, there was one thing we would not have to worry about. Our guys up front barreled down and didn’t give them much time to throw the football. Coach (Roger) Williams brought pressure and mixed that in well.”
The Tigers had just three yards of offense prior to their final drive of the first half.
The Cardinal starters got one more series on both sides of the ball coming out of halftime and made the most of it. A good return by Shull set up the Cardinals in Red Oak territory to start the second half. Brown found daylight on the first play from scrimmage and sprinted 41 yards into the end zone. Barnes’ extra point extended the lead to 42-0.
The Cardinal defense forced a three and out and then Shull took over at quarterback and led Clarinda down the field for more points. Shull and Ridnour split the carries and Ridnour found the end zone from 28 yards away for Clarinda’s final score of the game. Barnes’ extra point made it 49-0 with 5:55 to play in the third quarter.
Ridnour led the rushing attack with 95 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Brown added 75 yards and three scores on just five carries. Schmitt ran for 27 yards and threw for 113 and a score.
“Wyatt is getting the offense down,” said Bevins. “He puts in extra time watching film and learning the defense. Tadyn and Cole are a great one-two punch in the backfield. Tadyn has a little speed and can break off the 40-yard run and if we need to pound it inside, Cole’s our guy. On the outside, Isaac Jones made a couple plays and Grant Jobe made a nice touchdown catch, getting up and over a defender. Hopefully we can keep things going.”
The Tigers broke into the end zone just past the midway point of the fourth quarter as Dawson Bond ran in a 14-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked to make the final tally 49-6.
Marshall Durfey led Clarinda’s defense with five tackles and 1.5 sacks. Crew Howard added four tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss as every Cardinal that made the trip found the field.
The Cardinal defense held Red Oak to 153 yards of offense, 119 rushing and 3.1 yards per carry. Tiger quarterback Max DeVries completed just two passes.
Clarinda improved to 1-2 overall. The game was also the first Class 2A District 9 contest of the season. The Cardinals continue district play Friday against Atlantic in a game that has been moved to Glenwood because Atlantic's field isn't ready to be played on.
Atlantic enters Friday’s game at 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the district after a 31-18 win over Greene County last week.
Red Oak fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.
