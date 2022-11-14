Cardinal football celebrates season

A group of eight seniors were honored, as was the rest of the Clarinda football team, at the team’s annual banquet Thursday, Nov. 10, at Clarinda High School.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 6-4 record and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. It was the team’s first trip into the round of 16 since 2014.

After a tough start to the season, which included losses to a Class 3A playoff team in Creston and a Class 1A semifinalist in Underwood, the Cardinals won three straight games late in the season, including an easy win at home in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

This senior group was the first one that head coach Collin Bevins has had all the way through and he said it was a great experience to watch them grow from when they came in as freshmen and he said there are some big shoes to fill from that group going forward.

It was a milestone season for a couple members of the Clarinda football team. Tadyn Brown broke the career rushing record for the program with 3,189 yards and achieved the third highest season total ever with 1,405 yards. Isaac Jones also broke the career record for receiving yards with 1,327.

The Cardinals had 13 athletes receive all-district recognition from Class 2A District 8 with Tadyn Brown, Karson Downey, Bryson Harris, Isaac Jones and Jase Wilmes all receiving first team honors, with Brown adding the achievement of the district’s offensive MVP. Kaden Casteel, Ethan McAndrews, Wyatt Schmitt and Eli Vorhies were second team selections and Noah Harris, Adam Johnson, Jaxon Miers and Levi Wise were named honorable mention all-district.

Additionally, defensive coordinator Roger Williams was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year. Williams talked about that for a little bit, saying every other member on the staff is just as deserving for the award as he is.

Johnson earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award and was joined by Wilmes and Downey in receiving the Class 2A District 8 All-District Academic Award. They led the team in earning the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for achieving a team GPA of 3.25 or higher.

The junior varsity team was also recognized as one that “answered the bell,” with several athletes stepping up and even stepping into new positions over the course of the season. Every game presented a different challenge with the team playing a few bigger conference schools during the season.

The Cardinal seniors who exit the program are Brown, Casteel, Johnson, Jones, McAndrews, Schmitt, Ronnie Weidman and Wise.