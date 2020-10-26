Cardinal football blanked by Greene County

“They didn’t do anything different,” Bevins said looking back at the previous matchup three weeks earlier which the Rams won in overtime. “We made some adjustments, but didn’t execute them. They ran the ball at will. We had guys in position, but missed a lot of tackles.”

Bevins said his team had some early success on offense, but Greene County adjusted and his team couldn’t adjust back.

“Our power stuff was working,” Bevins said, “but they adjusted to it and left our fullback nowhere to go. We teach the guys from day one that the power never bounces, but when a team is playing it like that you have to bounce it. We never got a chance to go back to it because they controlled the ball and controlled the clock.”

Brown led Clarinda’s rushing attack with 67 yards on 14 carries. Wyatt Schmitt added 21 yards rushing and also passed for 45 yards. Both are part of a group of sophomores and juniors, who played a lot this season and will be key for the program going forward.

“We have a lot of youth,” Bevins said, “and it’s no secret to them that we want to get back to Clarinda football from the early 2000s, where teams knew what you were going to do, but still had to stop it. That’s the direction we want to take this program.”