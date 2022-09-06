Cardinal football 0-2 after road loss to Underwood

The Clarinda football team gave up four first quarter touchdowns and Underwood rolled from there in a 59-22 win over the Cardinals Friday, Sept. 2, in a game played at Underwood.

It was the second straight loss where the Cardinal defense was unable to contain an opponent that has high expectations for the season.

Clarinda trailed 28-6 after the first quarter, 35-6 at halftime and 49-14 going into the final period.

Wyatt Schmitt accounted for all three Cardinal touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. He passed for 72 yards, completing seven of 19 passes, with four interceptions. He also rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries.

Isaac Jones and Ethan McAndrews made the touchdown grabs for the Cardinals with Jones hauling in four passes for 46 yards. McAndrews caught two passes for 21 yards, including a 19-yard scoring strike.

Tadyn Brown led the Cardinal rushing attack with 94 yards on 19 carries. Karson Downey added 59 yards rushing for a Clarinda team that rushed for 206 yards and nearly five yards per carry for the game.

It was a balanced defensive effort for the Cardinals with Downey, Levi Spire and Noah Harris leading the charge with 4.5 tackles. Harris and Brown intercepted passes and Downey recovered a fumble. Dominick Polsley and Jase Wilmes added four tackles each.

The 0-2 Cardinals come home for the first time this season Friday in their final non-district game of the season as they welcome Treynor to town.