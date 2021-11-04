Cardinal fall sports athletes honored

More than 130 Clarinda student athletes were recognized at the Clarinda High School Fall Athletic Banquet Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Clarinda High School Gym.

That’s an impressive total between volleyball, football, cross country and football cheerleading and each sport had their time in the spotlight Tuesday evening.

The evening started with Activities Director HT Adams saying a few words in support of the parents and families and thanking them for their role in their kids’ activities.

A video with highlights from all fall activities created by Clarinda student Marcus Foster was then shared before each coach came up to share a little about their team and their season and hand out awards.

Volleyball head coach Jess Doyle was up first and shared that her team had three athletes reach the 500 club for their careers during the season. Presley Jobe and Taylor Cole both reached 500 career digs while Emmy Allbaugh surpassed 500 assists for her career.

Doyle was also the only coach to hand out Team Awards. There were four awards voted on by the players and four awards voted on by the coaches.