Cardinal fall sports athletes honored

More than 130 Clarinda student athletes were recognized at the Clarinda High School Fall Athletic Banquet Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Clarinda High School Gym.
That’s an impressive total between volleyball, football, cross country and football cheerleading and each sport had their time in the spotlight Tuesday evening.
The evening started with Activities Director HT Adams saying a few words in support of the parents and families and thanking them for their role in their kids’ activities.
A video with highlights from all fall activities created by Clarinda student Marcus Foster was then shared before each coach came up to share a little about their team and their season and hand out awards.
Volleyball head coach Jess Doyle was up first and shared that her team had three athletes reach the 500 club for their careers during the season. Presley Jobe and Taylor Cole both reached 500 career digs while Emmy Allbaugh surpassed 500 assists for her career.
Doyle was also the only coach to hand out Team Awards. There were four awards voted on by the players and four awards voted on by the coaches.
Player awards went to Brooke Brown (Most Improved), Jobe (Hustle Award), Chloe Strait (Leadership Award) and Skylar Kelley (Cardinal Award). Coaches awards went to Jobe (Defensive Player of the Year), Paige Millikan (Offensive Player of the Year), Allbaugh (Most Valuable Player) and Cole (Player of the Year).
Clarinda volleyball won 14 matches this season, including beating Shenandoah in the regional tournament. The Cardinals finished 4-6 in Hawkeye 10 Conference play to finish seventh in the conference. Their season ended against Des Moines Christian in a regional semifinal. Des Moines Christian went on to advance to the state tournament and took the top-ranked team to five sets in a state quarterfinal before losing.
The volleyball team earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for earning a team grade point average of 3.25 or higher. Millikan, Strait, Hailee Knight, Jadyn Sunderman and Colbie Wilmes all earned the conference academic award.
Cross country head coach Jane Mayer was next to talk and hand out awards for her program.
This season saw Mayer’s girls achieve their highest state meet finish in school history and saw 41 athletes, combining high school and middle school, in the program, the highest total during Mayer’s tenure.
The Cardinal girls won four meets, including the state qualifying meet while the boys took home two meet titles. Both teams won their home meet.
Eight Cardinals competed at the state cross country meet and five won conference and state qualifying medals.
Mayson Hartley earned the second state cross country medal of her career and also holds the school record for lowest time on the current 5 kilometer race distance.
The boys and girls both achieved the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from their respective state association. Ashlyn Eberly, Cheyenne Sunderman, Madison Toler, Michael Mayer and Lance Regehr all earned the conference academic award.
The biggest group from the fall sports season was the football team and 60 were recognized for their work in that sport and a Cardinal team that won four games this fall.
Head coach Collin Bevins said he was proud of his 20+ freshmen out this season and they were able to get them four freshmen games to play, all against bigger schools with strong programs, and they won twice.
The 11 Cardinals who earned all-district honors were recognized and five athletes -- Drew Brown, Kale Downey, Eli Drennen, Grant Jobe and Regehr -- earned the all-conference academic award.
Clarinda football cheerleading head coach Shala Stroud was the last coach to recognize her team and was the one coach still in season with her group still a few practices away from the state cheer competition Saturday, Nov. 6, in Des Moines.
Stroud recognized team captain Aubrey Herzberg and co-captains Isabelle Smith and Taylor Wagoner for their work in leading the team this year.
Herzberg, Smith and Sunderman earned the conference academic award. The team earned the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award.