Cardinal cross country teams take 4th at Glenwood

Clarinda’s Raenna Henke, Mayson Hartley and Treyton Schaapherder all finished in the top five as the Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams both finished fourth at the Glenwood Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Clarinda girls scored 75 points, just one off of Harlan for third. Glenwood won the meet with 42 points, with Atlantic scoring 58.

Shenandoah and Essex were both in the field with Hailey Egbert finishing 15th to lead the Fillies and Riley King 16th to lead the Trojanettes; neither had enough for a team score.

The Clarinda boys scored 113 points, just three behind Atlantic. Glenwood and Lewis Central were easily the top two, with the Rams scoring 46 points and the Titans 59.

Shenandoah was ninth with 223 points, led by Alex Razee’s eighth-place finish.

Essex didn’t post a team score.

Razee finished in 17 minutes, 42 seconds, to lead the Mustangs.

“Alex had a very strong race,” Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell said. “He really closed the gap on the two Clarinda runners we ran against Tuesday. He’s way ahead of where he was this time a year ago.”

Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central rolled to the title in 15:42.

Campbell said Damien Little Thunder continued to solidify his place as the team’s number two runner as he finished 38th in 19:45. Davin Holste was next in 76th at 22:06. Rafe Rodewald was 96th in 22:55 and Andrew Lawrence 105th in 23:16 to complete the scoring for the Mustangs.

“I was very proud of how the guys competed (Saturday),” Campbell said. “The team had four runners missing, including two of the top five from Tuesday. I was happy to see the guys step up.”

Wyatt Baldwin and Tyler Babe completed the Mustangs’ lineup with Baldwin placing 130th in 26:27 and Babe 133rd in 27:22.

Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner led the Clarinda boys, taking fifth and sixth in 17:09 and 17:15.

Alex Lihs was next for the Cardinals in 22nd place in a time of 19:05. The final two scorers for the Cardinals were Grant Barr in 42nd at 20:01 and Rylan Henke in 54th at 20:47.

Taten Eighmy placed 62nd in 21:25 and Jonah Norton 103rd in 23:07 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.

There were four Essex Trojans that competed on the day and Tony Racine was the first to finish, taking 41st in 19:53. Keaton Anderson finished 132nd in 27:06, Johnathan Staley was 140th in 29:39 and Noah Vandermark 148th in 31:37.

King was the only athlete who competed for the Essex girls and was 16th in a field of 94 athletes in a time of 22:46.

Egbert was just ahead of her in 15th to lead Shenandoah in a time of 22:41. She was one of four Fillies on the day. Lauryn Dukes was second across the line in 29:00, placing 70th. Addy Leece placed 84th in 33:09 and Emma Olson 92nd in 34:46.

Henke and Hartley ran near the front to lead Clarinda. Henke was third in 20:04, trailing only Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman, who finished in 19:09 and Atlantic’s Ava Rush, who was timed in 19:50. Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund was next before Hartley crossed in 20:46.

Maya Hunter was third for Clarinda in a 17th-place time of 22:51. Callie King ended in 29th in 23:58 and Amelia Hesse 38th in 24:49 to complete the scoring for the Cardinals.

Completing the varsity lineup for the Clarinda girls was Richlyn Muff in 47th at 25:38 and Taylor Rasmussen In 49th at 25:45.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Essex are all together again for their next meet, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Clarinda.