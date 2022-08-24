Cardinal cross country sweeps titles at Shenandoah early bird

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda cross country teams started out the season about as well as they could have Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Shenandoah early bird meet.

Clarinda’s Raenna Henke and Mayson Hartley were the top two finishers in the girls race, and the Cardinals added a fourth-place run from Maya Hunter to take the team win with 35 points, beating runner-up Treynor by 23.

Clarinda’s Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner were the top two finishers in the boys field, with Alex Lihs adding a seventh-place finish in earning the team win with 42 points. Tri-Center was second with 69.

The Shenandoah boys placed fifth with 92 points, led by a third-place run from Alex Razee, while the Shenandoah girls finished sixth overall with 178 points.

Tony Racine led the Essex group with an eighth-place mark, leading the Trojans to an eighth-place team finish with 199 points. The Essex girls had just two athletes in the field.

While it was no surprise the Clarinda girls earned the win, it was a bit of a surprise that Henke was able to beat Hartley and did it by a wide margin. Henke won the race in 20 minutes, 45 seconds, while Hartley finished in 21:56.

“Mayson loves to go out fast and lead the pack,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said, “and Raenna likes to stay in the lead pack and move up when the opportunity arises. Raenna enjoyed working through the course with her teammate, but was prepared to push the pace in the third mile. Both athletes are tremendous competitors. Raenna felt great (Tuesday) and led our team to victory.”

Henke said earning the win is a big confidence boost for her to start the season.

“It was definitely one of my goals to be a little closer to (Mayson) this year,” Henke said. “I’m glad it’s paying off.”

Hunter’s fourth-place finish came in her high school debut in a time of 23:06.

“Maya ran a smart and conservative debut race,” Mayer said. “She looked strong, so I encouraged her to keep moving closer to her teammates who were leading the race.”

Callie King also medaled for the Clarinda girls, finishing 12th in 24:49. Amelia Hesse was the final scorer for the Cardinals, placing 22nd in 27:43.

“Consistent Callie ran another solid race,” Mayer said. “We couldn’t have won the meet without her contribution. Amelia ran with Callie most of the race, until a persistent side stitch got the best of her. I look for Amelia to come back with vengeance.”

The race had unlimited entries, but Taylor Rasmussen and Richlyn Muff took the final two varsity spots for the Cardinals with Rasmussen placing 27th in 28:20 and Muff 28th in 28:25.

Essex freshman Riley King medaled in her high school debut. She was one of two Trojanette runners in the field and finished 18th in 27:00.

“Riley was pretty disappointed in her finish,” Essex head coach Kurt Sloop said. “Her first mile split was right where she wanted it to be and she was running in the top 10, but in the second mile she didn’t feel well and her times fell off. She is capable of much faster times.”

Tori Sample opened her season with a 47th-place finish for the Trojanettes in a time of 33:03.

The Shenandoah girls had six athletes complete the course for their sixth-place team finish. Hailey Egbert picked up where she left off last year, leading the team with a 24th-place run in 27:49.

“Hailey is doing a great job and learned some things about her competition out on the course,” Shenandoah head coach Grant Staats said. “She’ll learn from that as practices go by. We learned where she is and we’ll take some steps forward.”

Lauryn Dukes was next for the Fillies, finishing 35th in 30:38. After her it was a string of new athletes in the program.

“We don’t return a lot and to see these new girls coming into the program, taking a step up and wanting to be in a meet was great,” Staats said. “Now we have a starting point and somewhere to go. It’s something to base off of against great competition.”

Mallory Dickerson, Ayla Hart and Addy Leece all finished right next to each other with Dickerson 54th in 37:54, Hart 55th in 37:55 and Leece 56th in 37:56. Emma Olson added a 57th-place finish for the Fillies in 39:37.

In the boys race, Schaapherder and Wagoner ran away from the field to lead the Cardinals to the team win. Schaapherder finished in 17:36 and Wagoner 18:09.

“I knew I could probably (win) based on the competition,” Schaapherder said. “I was excited for (Tuesday) and visualizing the win and I’m glad it played out.”

He said competing with Wagoner each day in practice and running with him at the opening meet was big as well.

“Treyton and Kyle love to push the pace, each other and lead the pack,” Mayer said. “They made it look easy. They were so excited to race.”

The next three Cardinals all earned medals as well with Lihs finishing seventh in 20:11, Grant Barr 14th in 20:52 and Rylan Henke 19th in 21:22.

“Alex did exactly what we needed him to do,” Mayer said. “He stepped up to take the sting out of losing three seniors from last year. Now we will be counting on him every week. He made a great improvement over his time last year at this meet. Grant also took a lot of time off his race here last year. He finished 14th, which really helped our team score. Rylan competed in his first high school sporting event and broke into the top 20.”

Taten Eighmy and Jonah Norton completed what would have been the varsity lineup for the Cardinals. Eighmy was 42nd in 25:05 and Norton 46th in 25:42.

The closest finisher to the top two Cardinals was Shenandoah’s Alex Razee, who finished third in 19:16. He said he was hoping to be closer to the front, but it just didn’t work out.

“I had a really good start and was right where I wanted to be,” Razee said, “but I had some hydration issues and sagged back a bit. It was a good place to be to start the season.”

Shenandoah head coach Andy Campbell was proud of his top runner.

“I feel Alex ran a very tough race,” Campbell said. “It was a pretty warm night and he should be very proud of how he competed.”

Razee added it was good to get the first race out of the way and now he can work on lowering his times and gaining confidence as the season goes on.

Damien Little Thunder was the other Mustang to medal as he finished 13th in 20:51.

“Damien did a nice job of competing within his group,” Campbell said. “He had a very strong finish.”

Brandon McDowell was next for the Mustangs, taking 24th in 22:40. Davin Holste and Dalton Kellogg were the other two scorers with Holste finishing 28th in 23:02 and Kellogg 29th in 23:14.

“This first race is a lot about gaining experience,” Campbell said. “I think (Brandon, Davin and Dalton) will improve a lot during the year and will be a huge key to any team success.”

The final two varsity positions went to Andrew Lawrence and Rafe Rodewald. Lawrence ended 40th in 24:44 and Rodewald 45th in 25:39.

“It’s always good to get the first meet under your belt,” Campbell said. “This experience will go a long way and I’m excited to see how the team responds.”

Essex’s Racine chased down a pair of runners in the final stretch to end in eighth in 20:19 to lead the Trojans.

“Tony went out with the goal of bettering his first meet time from last year and succeeded by about a minute and a half,” Sloop said. “His splits were pretty consistent and he pretty much spirited the last 200 yards, so I suspect he could probably work on increasing his pace during the race.”

Keaton Anderson was next for the Trojans, finishing 63rd in 29:48. Johnathan Staley, Noah Vandermark and Ashon Kline completed Essex’s lineup with Staley finishing 68th in 32:22, Vandermark 70th in 33:07, and Kline 74th in 36:06.

“Most of our new kids have already shaved several minutes off of their times from earlier in the practice season,” Sloop said. “I think having an official time in the books gives them a benchmark to work from. Each runner came away from the meet with a new understanding of areas they need to work on and also some long-term and short-term goals for the season.”

All three teams now turn their attention to Glenwood on Saturday.