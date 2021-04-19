Cardinal boys track places 3rd in Council Bluffs

The Clarinda Cardinals won four events, three coming in the field, and finished third at the Council Bluffs Boys Track and Field Invitational Thursday, April 15.

The Cardinals scored 123.5 points, trailing only Glenwood’s 144 and Lewis Central’s 135. Atlantic was a distant fourth with 80 points.

The Cardinals were again fantastic in the field, including wins from Grant Jobe in the discus, Isaac Jones in the high jump and Michael Shull in the long jump. Logan Green finished second in the shot put, which was the only field event the Cardinals didn’t earn points in from two athletes.

Jobe threw the discus 125 feet, 9 inches. Crew Howard added a third-place throw of 123.

Jones cleared 6-4 in the high jump with Cole Baumgart placing seventh at 5-6.

Shull’s best long jump was 20-8. Tadyn Brown added a fifth-place leap of 18-11.

Green threw the shot put 48 feet.

Mason McClarnon was the other winner for the Cardinals, taking the 400 meter title in 55.01 seconds.

The Cardinals placed in the top five in every relay, including a runner-up finish in the 4x200 with Shull, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand and Brown in 1:33.86.