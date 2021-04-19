Cardinal boys track places 3rd in Council Bluffs

The Clarinda Cardinals won four events, three coming in the field, and finished third at the Council Bluffs Boys Track and Field Invitational Thursday, April 15.
The Cardinals scored 123.5 points, trailing only Glenwood’s 144 and Lewis Central’s 135. Atlantic was a distant fourth with 80 points.
The Cardinals were again fantastic in the field, including wins from Grant Jobe in the discus, Isaac Jones in the high jump and Michael Shull in the long jump. Logan Green finished second in the shot put, which was the only field event the Cardinals didn’t earn points in from two athletes.
Jobe threw the discus 125 feet, 9 inches. Crew Howard added a third-place throw of 123.
Jones cleared 6-4 in the high jump with Cole Baumgart placing seventh at 5-6.
Shull’s best long jump was 20-8. Tadyn Brown added a fifth-place leap of 18-11.
Green threw the shot put 48 feet.
Mason McClarnon was the other winner for the Cardinals, taking the 400 meter title in 55.01 seconds.
The Cardinals placed in the top five in every relay, including a runner-up finish in the 4x200 with Shull, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand and Brown in 1:33.86.
They were also third in three different relays. Shull, Brown, Ridnour and Engstrand finished the 4x100 in 45.38. The 4x400 team of McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ethan McAndrews and Nathan King ran a 3:49.34. The 4x800 relay was also third with Michael Mayer, Hayes, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall in 9:00.51.
The Cardinals added a fourth-place run in the 800 medley and fifth-place finishes in the 1600 medley and shuttle hurdle relays.
Mayer’s fourth-place run in the 800 in 2:13.20 was Clarinda’s next best individual running event. McCall was right behind Mayer in that race, finishing fifth.
Shull finished fifth in the 100 and Jones fifth in the 400 hurdles for the Cardinals. King added a sixth-place run in the 400.
Mark Everett also gained a point for the Cardinals, finishing eighth in the 3200.
Full Clarinda results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 3. Clarinda 123.5.
100 meter dash – 5. Michael Shull 11.60. Cole Ridnour 12.19.
200 meter dash – Ethan McAndrews 25.35.
400 meter dash – 1. Mason McClarnon 55.01. 6. Nathan King 57.82.
800 meter run – 4. Michael Mayer 2:13.20. 5. Jon McCall 2:13.80. Alec Wyman 2:20.87.
1600 meter run – Treyton Schaapherder 5:24.31. Mark Everett 5:33.58.
3200 meter run – 8. Mark Everett 11:12.33. Treyton Schaapherder 11:20.77.
110 meter hurdles – Tyler Raybourn 17.41. Isaac Jones 17.68.
400 meter hurdles – 5. Isaac Jones 1:01.76. Tyler Raybourn 1:04.95.
Discus – 1. Grant Jobe 125-9. 3. Crew Howard 123-0.
Shot put – 2. Logan Green 48-0.5. Crew Howard 38-9.5.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones 6-4. 7. Cole Baumgart 5-6. Ethan McAndrews 5-6. Wyatt Schmitt 5-6.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull 20-8. 5. Tadyn Brown 18-11.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand) 45.38.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Tadyn Brown) 1:33.86.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ethan McAndrews, Nathan King) 3:49.34.
4x800 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:00.51.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Wyatt Schmitt, Kade Engstrand, Mason McClarnon) 1:43.89.
1600 meter medley relay – 5. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Wyatt Schmitt, Forrest Eberly, Brayden Hayes) 4:04.38.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 5. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Xavier Degroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Isaac Jones) 1:09.38.