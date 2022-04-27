Cardinal boys tennis sweeps Creston

The Clarinda boys tennis team cruised on top and earned some hard-fought wins at the bottom of the lineup in a 9-0 win at Creston Monday, April 25.

The Cardinals had four 8-0 wins on the day, three of them by Kale Downey and Sant Dow. Downey beat Braeton Rinner 8-0 at number three singles and Dow earned an 8-0 win over Carson Cooper at number four. Downey and Dow also teamed up at number two doubles for an 8-0 win over Rinner and Cooper.

The other 8-0 win belonged to Nathan Brown at number one singles, beating Avery Fuller. Lance Regehr earned an 8-2 win over Conner Wiley at number two. Brown and Regehr beat Fuller and Wiley 8-1 at number one doubles.

Luke Baker and Grant Barr had tough matches, but both managed to earn two wins. Baker beat Luke Tebbenkamp 8-6 at number five singles. Barr beat Isaac Shields 9-7 at number six singles and Baker and Barr teamed up for an 8-6 win over Tebbenkamp and Shields at number three doubles.