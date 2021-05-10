Cardinal boys tennis earns shutout win

The Clarinda boys tennis team earned a 6-0 win over an Audubon team with just four athletes while the Clarinda girls played without their top two players and fell 6-3 to the Wheelers.

The Cardinal boys traveled to Audubon and dropped just two total games in earning the four singles wins.

Nathan Brown and Lance Regehr earned 8-0 wins at numbers 1 and 2 in their only matches of the day. Brown beat Tyler Rugaard and Regehr beat Eli Deist.

Luke Baker moved up to number 3 and won his only match of the day 8-1 over Connor Christensen. Connor Pullen played in the number 4 spot and won 8-1 over Jake Lauritsen.

Kale Downey and Sant Dow teamed up in doubles for the first time this season and earned an 8-4 win over Rugaard and Deist at number 1.

Pullen was the only Cardinal to play twice. He teamed up with Cyrus Lawrence at number 2 and won 8-4 over Christensen and Lauritsen.

The Cardinals improved to 4-5 on the dual season while the Wheelers fell to 0-8.

The Cardinal girls competed at home and all had to play up with their top two players, Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole, competing for the track and field team at the conference meet. The Cardinals earned three match wins.