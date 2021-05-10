Cardinal boys tennis earns shutout win

The Clarinda boys tennis team earned a 6-0 win over an Audubon team with just four athletes while the Clarinda girls played without their top two players and fell 6-3 to the Wheelers.
The Cardinal boys traveled to Audubon and dropped just two total games in earning the four singles wins.
Nathan Brown and Lance Regehr earned 8-0 wins at numbers 1 and 2 in their only matches of the day. Brown beat Tyler Rugaard and Regehr beat Eli Deist.
Luke Baker moved up to number 3 and won his only match of the day 8-1 over Connor Christensen. Connor Pullen played in the number 4 spot and won 8-1 over Jake Lauritsen.
Kale Downey and Sant Dow teamed up in doubles for the first time this season and earned an 8-4 win over Rugaard and Deist at number 1.
Pullen was the only Cardinal to play twice. He teamed up with Cyrus Lawrence at number 2 and won 8-4 over Christensen and Lauritsen.
The Cardinals improved to 4-5 on the dual season while the Wheelers fell to 0-8.
The Cardinal girls competed at home and all had to play up with their top two players, Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole, competing for the track and field team at the conference meet. The Cardinals earned three match wins.
Ellison Lovett was a double winner for the Cardinals. She won over 8-4 over Rachel Huess at number 4 singles and then teamed up with Paige Barr for an 8-4 win over Kate Tessman and Jill Denny at number 2 doubles.
Brooke Brown moved up to the top spot in singles and beat Kya Petersen 8-3 for the other Cardinal win.
The rest of the matches went to the Wheelers.
Barr lost 8-4 to Aleah Hermansen at number 2 singles, Emma Stogdill fell 8-6 to Tessman at number 3, Taylor Wagoner lost 8-3 to Denny at number 5 and Chanda Sunderman saw her first varsity action of the year and dropped an 8-1 decision to Sophia Sebetka at number 6.
Brown and Stogdill played together at number 1 doubles and lost 8-3 to Petersen and Hermansen. Wagoner and Sunderman dropped an 8-2 decision to Huess and Sebetka and number 3.
The Cardinals fell to 4-5 on the dual season while the Wheelers improved to 2-6.