Cardinal boys tennis completes unbeaten week

The Clarinda boys tennis team took a couple match losses near the top of the ladder, but easily won most of the rest of the matches in a 7-2 win at Southwest Valley Friday, April 29.

Clarinda’s top two players, Nathan Brown and Lance Regehr, had their hands full with Southwest Valley’s Gabe Fuller and Evan Timmerman, with Timmerman going 2-0 on the day.

Brown needed a tiebreak to get by Fuller at number one singles, earning a 9-8 win, 7-2 in the tiebreak. Brown and Regehr went to tiebreak at number one doubles, and lost 9-8, 9-7 in the tiebreak, to Fuller and Timmerman. Regehr also dropped an 8-6 decision to Timmerman at number two singles.

The bottom four Cardinals were all unbeaten and five of the six matches were easy wins.

Kale Downey had a pair of 8-0 wins, beating Paul Owen at number three singles and teaming up with Sant Dow to beat Owen and Slate Goodvin-Kinnerd at number two doubles. Dow was an 8-3 winner over Goodvin-Kinnerd at number four singles.

Clarinda’s Grant Barr had the other close match, beating Logan Westlake 8-6 at number six singles.

Luke Baker rolled to an 8-1 victory at number five for the Cardinals, beating Parker Boswell and Baker and Barr beat Boswell and Westlake 8-0 at number three doubles.