Cardinal boys narrowly win home meet

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys cross country team won their home meet title by a single point over Riverside and by six points over Atlantic Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Treyton Schaapherder finished third and Kyle Wagoner was fourth to lead the Cardinals and the next three were just good enough to keep the team a point better than the Bulldogs.

Alex Razee led Shenandoah with a fifth-place finish, leading the Mustangs to sixth overall with 125 points.

Essex finished seventh with 209 points, led by a 16th-place run by Tony Racine.

The Clarinda girls scored 44 points, which was 10 points off of Atlantic’s championship number. Mayson Hartley was second, Raenna Henke third and Maya Hunter sixth to lead the Cardinals.

Shenandoah finished eighth with 188 points, while Essex’s two athletes kept them well short of posting a team score.

For Schaapherder and Wagoner, it was another strong meet out front as they finished in 17 minutes, 39 seconds, and 17:55, respectively, trailing only Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton and Nodaway Valley, Missouri’s Riley Blay.

Alex Lihs, Grant Barr and Alec Wyman completed Clarinda’s scoring on the day. Lihs finished 13th in 19:58, Barr 23rd in 21:09 and Wyman -- in his first cross country race in nearly two years -- ended 26th in 21:14.

The varsity and junior varsity races were run together, but it was Rylan Henke and Taten Eighmy finishing next for the Cardinals to fill up the varsity lineup. Henke finished 29th in 21:37 and Eighmy 34th in 22:21.

Razee finished in 18:22 to lead the Mustangs on the day and Shenandoah boys head coach Andy Campbell said Razee continues to run well.

“Alex is leading every workout and his hard work is showing up on race day,” Campbell said. “Alex is a very competitive athlete.”

Damien Little Thunder was next for the Mustangs, placing 24th in 21:13, followed by the Kellogg brothers to complete Shenandoah’s scoring. Dalton Kellogg placed 32nd in 22:15, Hunter Kellogg finished 39th in 23:02 and Dylan Kellogg 44th in 23:27.

“Dalton, Hunter and Dylan Kellogg competed very hard,” Campbell said. “This is their first year out for cross country and they are getting better every time out.”

Davin Holste and Brandon McDowell were the next two finishers across the line to complete Shenandoah’s varsity squad. Holste finished 45th in 23:44 and McDowell 46th in 23:59.

For the Essex boys, it was Racine again leading the way. He finished 16th in 20:17.

“Tony has been shaving several seconds off of his time each week,” Essex head coach Kurt Sloop said. “He ran fairly strong at Clarinda the day after he won the Essex Labor Day 5K, which is a good indication of his stamina. Right now he is concentrating on his overall pace for the full length of the race.”

Keaton Anderson was the next Trojan across the finish line, finishing 72nd in 29:04. Mark Cabeen, Ashon Kline and Jayden Girouex completed the scoring and the lineup for Essex. Cabeen ended in 74th in 30:18, Kline 75th in 30:31 and Girouex 80th in 33:58.

Hartley led the Clarinda girls and was the second overall finisher in a time of 20:31, a time she said was about 45 seconds faster than last year on this course. She trailed only Ava Rush of Atlantic, who came across in 20:03.

For the first time this season, Hartley beat teammate Henke, who finished third overall in 21:19.

“We have been running together in practice and pushing each other,” Hartley said of her and Henke. “The last two meets I haven’t felt my best. I have worked on that and I feel close to 100% now and that’s always good. I’m going to start working my time down piece by piece. Going 45 seconds faster than last year was a big jump.”

Hunter added a sixth-place run for Clarinda in 23:29. Callie King and Amelia Hesse were the final two Cardinal scorers, with King 15th in 25:11 and Hesse 19th in 26:05.

Richlyn Muff and Taylor Rasmussen were almost side-by-side to complete Clarinda’s lineup, with Muff ending in 24th in 27:04 and Rasmussen 25th in 27:05.

Hailey Egbert led Shenandoah’s effort with a 22nd place run in 26:50 with Lauryn Dukes the next Fillies athlete across the line, finishing 39th in 31:11.

Emma Olson, Ayla Hart and Addy Leece were the final scorers for the Fillies. Olson finished 57th in 35:07, Hart 58th in 35:14 and Leece 60th in 36:12.

Mallory Dickerson finished 62nd in 36:39 and Rylynne Gammell 66th in 38:41 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.

Riley King and Tori Sample were on the course for Essex and King led the way with a 17th-place run in 25:37.

“Riley is still getting used to the high school distance,” Sloop said. “Once she figures out all of the variables, such as weather and different course, her times will drop incrementally. She runs better on cooler days and in the coming weeks, as temperatures become more seasonal, she should move up.”

Sample finished 45th in the field with a time of 32:27.

All three teams return to action Monday with Clarinda and Shenandoah competing in Red Oak and Essex making the trip to Tarkio to run at the East Atchison meet.