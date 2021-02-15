Cardinal boys lose to Atlantic in regular season finale

The Clarinda boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 54-40 home loss to Atlantic on Friday, Feb. 12.

The win gave the Trojans a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference title, while the Cardinals finished conference play at 2-8 and enter district tournament play with a 9-10 overall record.

Atlantic took control of the game early, leading 18-9 after the first quarter. The lead stayed at nine at a 28-19 score at halftime before the Trojans were able to put a little more cushion between themselves and the Cardinals by the end of the game.

Drew Brown led the Cardinals with 11 points. He added three rebounds. Edgar Rodriguez also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Grant Jobe just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Michael Shull and Ethan McAndrews scored four points each for the Cardinals with Shull contributing three assists and three rebounds. Wyatt Schmitt added two points and five rebounds.

Atlantic improved to 11-6. Skyler Handlos led the Trojans with 13 points.