Cardinal boys golf needs tiebreak to beat Lewis Central

The Clarinda golf teams managed to split with Lewis Central Friday, May 7, in a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference duals.

The Cardinal boys traveled to Lewis Central and won by tiebreak while the Cardinal girls fell a few strokes short at home.

In the boys dual, the two teams scored identical 182s, but the Cardinals earned the win because their fifth best score, Carter Larson’s 51, was better than Lewis Central’s fifth-best score, Aiden Shipmann’s 54.

Clarinda’s Zach Pirtle won medalist honors with a 40 while Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central shot a 43 to earn the runner-up position.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal was one stroke behind two Titans, shooting a 44. Jarod McNeese and Justice Fine shot matching 49s to make up the rest of the Clarinda team score.

Xander Pullen added a 56 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinal girls shot a 210 on their home course, but Lewis Central finished with a 201.

Lewis Central’s Taylor Elam was the dual’s medalist with a 44, beating the runner-up 48 from Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins.

Jadyn Sunderman added a 51 for the Cardinals. Jalyn Sharr fired a 55 and Ava Sharr a 56 to make up the Cardinal team score.

Jorja Brown shot a 59 and Kamryn McCoy a 60 to complete Clarinda’s lineup.