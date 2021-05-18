Cardinal boys golf edges Underwood for district tournament berth

The Clarinda boys golf team narrowly earned themselves an additional week of the season, with a runner-up score of 340 Friday, May 14, at a Class 2A Sectional Tournament in Shenandoah.

Treynor won the sectional title with a 322. The Cardinals edged Underwood by one, Shenandoah by four and Tri-Center by six to earn the final team qualifying spot.

The Cardinals advance to a Class 2A District Tournament Thursday at Whispering Creek in Sioux City.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Clarinda head coach Andrew Almelien said. “I’m proud of the guys, they came in and for the first time we had five really solid scores and it was just enough to get us in.”

The score was 20 shots better than what they shot Monday at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament on the same course and Almelien said he was “super impressed with how well they played.”

Cooper Neal led the Cardinals, earning the tournament’s last of four medals with a 77.

“Cooper did a good job of being consistent,” Almelien said. “He had one triple bogey, so he could have scored even lower. That’s what you want to hear as a coach is ‘I should have shot better’ after you come off your best round of the year.”