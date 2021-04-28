Cardinal boys golf edged by Creston

The Clarinda golf teams lost Hawkeye 10 Conference duals to Creston Monday, April 26.

The Cardinal boys lost by four strokes on the road 183-187, while the Cardinal girls lost 188-231 at home.

In the girls dual, Creston’s Rylie Driskell shot no more than a five on any one hole and won medalist honors with a 38. There were two Panthers in the 40s, led by overall runner-up Maria Groumoutis with a 47.

Tatum Watkins led Clarinda with a 54, just ahead of Jadyn Sunderman’s 55. Kamryn McCoy shot a 60 while Ava and Jalyn Sharr shot matching 62s for the Cardinals.

Jorja Brown added a 71 for Clarinda.

Creston’s Colby Burg won medalist honors in the boys competition with a 41.

There were four Cardinals and three Panthers between 46 and 48.

Clarinda’s Jarod McNeese beat out teammate Zach Pirtle and Creston’s Cole Strider on the tiebreak hole with a 46 to take runner-up honors.

Xander Pullen shot a 47 and Cooper Neal a 48 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

Carter Larson shot a 52 and Noah Comer a 63 for the Cardinals.