Cardinal boys edge Mustangs - Girls continue strong season

CLARINDA – It couldn’t have been much closer for the Clarinda boys bowling team in earning a win over Shenandoah Monday, Dec. 14.
Xander Pullen threw three strikes in the final frame of the Baker series, which was just enough to give the Cardinals the win by 13 pins, 2,770 to 2,757 over the Mustangs.
The Cardinal girls finished with a pin count of 2,522, easily better than Shenandoah’s 1,722.
The Shenandoah boys were 71 pins better after the two individual games, but the Cardinals bowled a 205 and then a 209 in their first two games of the Baker series to take the lead by seven. The Mustangs responded with a 212 in game three to jump back in front by 12. Clarinda led by 20 going into the final game and needed a strong last few frames to preserve the win.
“The boys had struggled a bit of late, especially in the Bakers,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said, “So I was really happy to see them put it away at the end.”
Woods added having a finish like they did against a rival school should help the confidence of her team as well.
“Bowling against Shenandoah, they grow up with those kids and bowl youth leagues with them,” Woods said. “Watching them battle it out at the end was exciting and good for them too.”
Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease was happy with his team’s season best performance.
“The boys are constantly improving,” Pease said. “We knew this would be tough. Anytime you go on the road is a challenge and Clarinda had their highest Baker series they have had all year.”
Pease hopes the close loss will help him show the boys and girls the importance of every ball.
“We lost by 13 pins,” Pease said. “That’s one spare by anybody in a Baker or an individual game. That’s one open frame. It proves the importance of picking up spares.”
Shenandoah’s Zayne Zwickel took high game and high series honors. Zwickel opened with a 177, but followed that up with a very impressive 269 for a 446 series.
“When Zayne is tough I’ll put him against anybody,” Shenandoah head coach Darin Pease said. “He got into a good rhythm and once he found the carry to get the 10 pin out of there he was deadly.”
Dylan Gray and Seth Zwickel both shot a 377 series to tie for the second best Mustang on the day.
Treye Herr followed with a 347, followed by Alex Razee’s 327 and Cain Lorimor’s 289.
Xander Pullen was the top Cardinal on the day with a 394 series.
“Xander has bowled consistently well all year,” Woods said. “He’s our anchor no matter what. He’s the guy and is bowling really well.”
It was a balanced effort for the Cardinals. Rhyn Walters was just behind Pullen with a 391. Owen Johnson shot a 375 and had Clarinda’s top game, a 233 in game two. Ronnie Weidman shot a 326, Tyson Bramble a 317 and Carter Larson a 297 for the Cardinals.
The Clarinda girls continued their impressive start to the season with three athletes above 350.
Ally Johnson took high game and high series honors to lead the Cardinals. She bowled a 199 opener and a 381 series.
“Ally is Miss consistent,” Woods said. “She picks up spares and does what we need her to do.”
Madi Pulliam and Andi Woods weren’t far behind, scoring a 359 and 358. Madison Smith bowled a 285, Kemper Beckel a 282 and Alea VanVactor a 261 for the Cardinals.
“It’s super exciting to see the girls program turn in the right direction,” Woods said. “We have had some good bowlers the last couple years, but never an entire team of good bowlers. It’s exciting to see.”
The Cardinal bowlers travel to Red Oak Thursday to finish the 2020 portion of the season and Woods said she simply wants to see continual improvement from her girls and boys going forward.
Bailey Maher led the Shenandoah girls. She opened with a 178 before finishing with a 280 series.
Hannah Stearns was next for the Fillies with a 235, followed by a 224 from Emma Herr, a 220 from Alexa Munsinger, a 215 from Hanah Pelster and Grace Teague’s 174.
“We’re getting better,” Pease said about his girls. “Bailey struggled a bit but she’ll be fine. As a group we have to grow, but I’m confident we’ll get better as the year goes on.”
The match finished the calendar year for the Shenandoah teams and Pease said it’s about the little things with both groups right now.
“Spares are key and confidence is a huge issue,” Pease said. “We just need to get into the zone and get hot.”
The Fillies and Mustangs open 2021 with a trip to Red Oak Jan. 6.
