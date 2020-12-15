Cardinal boys edge Mustangs - Girls continue strong season

CLARINDA – It couldn’t have been much closer for the Clarinda boys bowling team in earning a win over Shenandoah Monday, Dec. 14.

Xander Pullen threw three strikes in the final frame of the Baker series, which was just enough to give the Cardinals the win by 13 pins, 2,770 to 2,757 over the Mustangs.

The Cardinal girls finished with a pin count of 2,522, easily better than Shenandoah’s 1,722.

The Shenandoah boys were 71 pins better after the two individual games, but the Cardinals bowled a 205 and then a 209 in their first two games of the Baker series to take the lead by seven. The Mustangs responded with a 212 in game three to jump back in front by 12. Clarinda led by 20 going into the final game and needed a strong last few frames to preserve the win.

“The boys had struggled a bit of late, especially in the Bakers,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said, “So I was really happy to see them put it away at the end.”

Woods added having a finish like they did against a rival school should help the confidence of her team as well.

“Bowling against Shenandoah, they grow up with those kids and bowl youth leagues with them,” Woods said. “Watching them battle it out at the end was exciting and good for them too.”