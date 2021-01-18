Cardinal boys complete perfect week with win over rival Mustangs

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinal boys basketball team scored the first seven points of the third quarter and pulled away from there for a 62-29 win over Shenandoah Saturday, Jan. 16.
After an early 8-2 lead for the Cardinals, Shenandoah countered with its own 6-0 run and led 11-10 late in the first quarter.
The Cardinals would score the next six, spanning into the second period, but wouldn’t stretch the lead into double digits until the third quarter.
“They came out with a lot of energy,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “They showed up and played hard and we settled for a lot of 3-point shots and uncharacteristically turned the ball over eight times in the first half. Some of that was their intensity and some of that was us not taking care of the ball. After that we played pretty hard.”
Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said his team played really well in the first half, trailing 25-16 at halftime.
“The seniors really got us off to a good start,” Soderberg said. “We tried to pack in the lane and not let them beat us inside. I thought our rebounding was better than it has been as well.”
Drew Brown was nearly all of the Clarinda offense in the first half, scoring 15 of the 25 Cardinal points. He finished with a game-high 19 points, to go with 10 rebounds.
“Drew was really the only one attacking the hoop in the first half,” Eberly said. “He wanted to get back after it after not playing really well against Sidney Thursday. He was eager to get back on the court.”
Tadyn Brown added 17 points for the Cardinals with 11 of those coming after halftime. He added five steals.
“Tadyn played well defensively and that sparked his offense and got us going,” Eberly said.
Soderberg said his team never recovered from the bad start to the second half.
“To start the second half we had two terrible turnovers,” Soderberg said. “We threw the ball right to them and they took advantage to get a couple quick scores. It really put our players in a funk and we couldn’t recover.”
Braden Knight led Shenandoah’s offense with nine points. He added six rebounds. Nolan Mount hit the Mustangs’ only two outside shots for the game and finished with eight points. Blake Herold added seven points and four rebounds.
Soderberg said the second half was extremely frustrating watching his team waste a good first half of effort.
Zach Foster added four points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs. Cain Lorimor scored the only other point for Shenandoah. Brody Owen chipped in with five rebounds and three assists as the Mustangs fell to 2-9 on the season.
“We just need to try to improve every day,” Soderberg said. “We have so many areas where we are behind other teams in the conference and only hard work throughout the year will lessen the gap.”
Wyatt Schmitt added eight points, four rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals. Grant Jobe finished with six points and six rebounds for Clarinda. Michael Shull, Cooper Neal, Lance Regehr and Isaac Jones all had three points. Neal contributed eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Shull ended with five rebounds and five assists and Jones finished with three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
The win finished a 3-0 week for the Cardinals as they improved to 9-5 on the season. This game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
“We finally got some wins this week,” Eberly said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction and hopefully we’ll continue to get better at some of the small things we need to work on.”
Clarinda travels to Kuemper Catholic Tuesday. Shenandoah visits Tri-Center Monday before hosting Creston Tuesday.