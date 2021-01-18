Cardinal boys complete perfect week with win over rival Mustangs

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinal boys basketball team scored the first seven points of the third quarter and pulled away from there for a 62-29 win over Shenandoah Saturday, Jan. 16.

After an early 8-2 lead for the Cardinals, Shenandoah countered with its own 6-0 run and led 11-10 late in the first quarter.

The Cardinals would score the next six, spanning into the second period, but wouldn’t stretch the lead into double digits until the third quarter.

“They came out with a lot of energy,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “They showed up and played hard and we settled for a lot of 3-point shots and uncharacteristically turned the ball over eight times in the first half. Some of that was their intensity and some of that was us not taking care of the ball. After that we played pretty hard.”

Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said his team played really well in the first half, trailing 25-16 at halftime.

“The seniors really got us off to a good start,” Soderberg said. “We tried to pack in the lane and not let them beat us inside. I thought our rebounding was better than it has been as well.”