Cardinal boys basketball not far from reaching big goals

The Clarinda boys basketball team recently completed an up-and-down season.
The Cardinals had some great highlights. They won a district tournament game on a layup in the final seconds. They reached double digit wins for the first time since 2012 and beat St. Albert and Atlantic, two teams that were just one win away from advancing to the state tournament.
Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said his team’s defense was as good as any that he has coached in his five years as head coach, giving up 48 points per game.
While those were great highlights, the season will likely be remembered more for what could have been. Six of Clarinda’s first seven losses came by three points or less or in overtime.
“If we win half of those games this year our record is 14-7 instead of 10-11,” Eberly said, “and we would have been 6-4 in the conference and in the top half. We feel we are very close to obtaining our goals.”
A top half conference finish was a preseason goal for the Cardinals. They weren’t able to achieve that with all six of those close losses counting in the conference standings.
Drew Brown led the Cardinals in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He added six rebounds per contest and Eberly said Brown stepping up on the glass was big in his development, and the team’s success, this season.
“Drew’s overall game became better when he started to be a consistent rebounder in the second part of the year,” Eberly said. “Drew is very competitive and when it is pointed in the right direction, he’s a very good player.”
While Brown led the team in scoring, there was little question Michael Shull became the team leader by the end of the season. The opposing coaches in the conference noticed that too, with him earning unanimous first team all-conference honors.
“Michael has always been a great defender,” Eberly said, “but this year he became a complete player with a better offensive mindset.”
Grant Jobe, Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Neal made up the rest of the starting lineup most games with Tadyn Brown and Edgar Rodriguez also in the main rotation. Isaac Jones also saw meaningful minutes late in the year.
Eberly said Jobe played well stepping up from being a junior varsity player last year to nearly a double digit scorer this season. Eberly called Schmitt one of the hardest-working guys in the gym. Eberly also mentioned the defensive play from Neal and Tadyn Brown while Jones has some of the best overall ability in the group.
Shull and Rodriguez were the only seniors in the program and Eberly loved what he saw from Rodriguez this season.
“Edgar played a huge role for us this year coming off the bench and giving us a spark with his energy and defensive efforts,” Eberly said. “He was given a role before the season and executed it to the best of his abilities.”
While the Cardinals achieved some of their goals this season, they were very close to having the season be quite a bit more successful and they have four starters returning.
“That will be a great base for us to be successful,” Eberly said on his returners. “We will have to find some more guys to put the ball in the hoop consistently and we will have to be more efficient in how we play.”