Cardinal boys basketball not far from reaching big goals

“Drew’s overall game became better when he started to be a consistent rebounder in the second part of the year,” Eberly said. “Drew is very competitive and when it is pointed in the right direction, he’s a very good player.”

While Brown led the team in scoring, there was little question Michael Shull became the team leader by the end of the season. The opposing coaches in the conference noticed that too, with him earning unanimous first team all-conference honors.

“Michael has always been a great defender,” Eberly said, “but this year he became a complete player with a better offensive mindset.”

Grant Jobe, Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Neal made up the rest of the starting lineup most games with Tadyn Brown and Edgar Rodriguez also in the main rotation. Isaac Jones also saw meaningful minutes late in the year.

Eberly said Jobe played well stepping up from being a junior varsity player last year to nearly a double digit scorer this season. Eberly called Schmitt one of the hardest-working guys in the gym. Eberly also mentioned the defensive play from Neal and Tadyn Brown while Jones has some of the best overall ability in the group.

Shull and Rodriguez were the only seniors in the program and Eberly loved what he saw from Rodriguez this season.