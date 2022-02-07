Cardinal boys basketball falls in MAC Shootout

COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Nebraska City boys basketball team made six consecutive free throws in a span of 42 seconds late in the game to put away Clarinda 48-41 Friday, Feb. 4, in a game that was played at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

Nebraska City used a 14-2 run spanning the second and third periods to lead by 14 just past the halfway point of the third quarter, but the Cardinals battled back in the MAC Shootout contest.

Wyatt Schmitt and Grant Jobe combined for 11 straight points to bring Clarinda within three at 33-30 with 5:40 to play in the game. The Pioneers responded with the game’s next five points and Clarinda wouldn’t get any closer than five the rest of the way.

Nebraska City used a deliberate style of play on the offensive side of the floor and slowed things down even more when they built the double digit lead in the second half.

“They play a slow paced game and make you defend at every possession,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “When you’re not scoring on offense, you have to work even harder on defense. They went into their stall game and we couldn’t get any momentum to get a turnover and get going again.”

Clarinda never led in the game, but the Pioneers biggest lead of the first half was only five until back-to-back 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds of the half extended the lead to eight at the break. Clarinda’s Drew Brown scored the first basket of the second half, but then Nebraska City scored the next eight points to build its largest lead.

The Cardinals fought back, but the six straight free throws, all in one-and-one situations, put the game away late.

“It was good to see us continue to play hard,” Eberly said. “We play hard every night and it was the same (Friday). They are a solid team and similar to us. They made some shots when they had the open looks and we didn’t.”

Schmitt led Clarinda with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists while Jobe added 13 points and five rebounds.

Brown finished with eight points while Isaac Jones scored three points and distributed four assists for the Cardinals. Kade Engstrand scored two points, Cole Baumgart had one point and Cooper Neal grabbed three rebounds. The Cardinals were without point guard Tadyn Brown due to injury and Eberly said he would have helped a lot.

“Tadyn pushes the pace that we like to play at offensively,” Eberly said. “We don’t have a guard that can do that without him.”

The game was the seventh of 16 contests played at the Mid-America Center over the three-day MAC Shootout and Eberly said it was a great experience for his team.

“Unless you go to the state tournament, you don’t play in a venue like this,” Eberly said. “We were excited for the opportunity and hope we’ll continue to get that in the years to come.”

The Cardinals dropped to 11-9 with the loss and finish the regular season with home games against Creston Monday and Stanton Friday.