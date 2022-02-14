Cardinal boys basketball ends regular season with win

The Clarinda boys basketball team finished the regular season Friday, Feb. 11, securing their 13th win of the year with a 55-48 home victory over Stanton.

The Cardinals built a 16-8 lead after the first quarter but saw Stanton close and stay right with them through the end. Clarinda led just 23-22 at halftime and 38-36 after three quarters before putting the game away at the free throw line in the final minute.

Four Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Drew Brown’s 17 points. He added five rebounds and three steals. Grant Jobe and Tadyn Brown contributed 12 points each with Jobe collecting seven rebounds and Brown four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Isaac Jones finished with 10 points.

Cole Baumgart and Cooper Neal added two points each with Neal also contributing eight rebounds and four assists and Baumgart six assists and five rebounds.

Nolan Grebin and Carter Johnson combined for 37 points for the Vikings, who enter postseason play with a 14-7 record.

Clarinda is 13-9 going into the postseason, which starts Monday in Red Oak against Shenandoah