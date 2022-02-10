Cardinal boys basketball edges Creston in overtime

The Clarinda boys basketball team used an extra period to put away Creston 52-49 Monday, Feb. 7, in their home finale, while the Clarinda girls lost 69-25 to the Panthers.

Clarinda senior Grant Jobe scored after an offensive rebound, was fouled on the make and hit the free throw to give Clarinda a three point lead with 42 seconds left in overtime. Creston missed a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, and was able to get another opportunity after an offensive rebound, but an off-balanced triple at the buzzer wasn’t close, allowing Clarinda to hang on for the win.

Drew Brown missed a 17-foot jumper in the final seconds of regulation that could have won the game. Brown and Jobe made two free throws each in overtime, the last of which coming from Brown with 1:28 to go that gave the Cardinals a 49-47 lead.

Brown and Jobe were the leaders for the Cardinals, finishing with 18 points each. Brown collected seven rebounds and Jobe six.

Isaac Jones added eight points, three steals and three assists for the Cardinals and Wyatt Schmitt finished with six points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Cooper Neal added two points and five rebounds and Cole Baumgart – who started the game for the injured Tadyn Brown – finished with eight rebounds.

Clarinda improved to 12-9 on the season ahead of a Friday home game against Stanton that concludes the regular season.

Cael Turner scored 20 points to lead the Panthers, who fell to 6-12.

The Clarinda girls gave up 32 points in the opening quarter and 51 in the first half, trailing 51-16 at the break.

Chloe Strait led the Cardinal offense with six points. Bailey Nordyke and Amelia Hesse added five points each.

Sage Howard finished with four points for Clarinda. Taylor Cole and Jerzee Knight scored two points each and Aly Meier ended with one as the Cardinals finished the regular season with a 6-15 record.

Brianna Fields and Doryn Paup combined for 40 points as Creston improved to 11-9.

The Clarinda girls now set their sights on the first round of the Class 3A Region 7 Tournament Saturday at Harlan.