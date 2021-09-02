Cardinal boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Shenandoah XC meet

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams had three athletes each place in the top 10 and the boys placed second and the girls third in the team race Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Shenandoah Early Bird Cross Country Meet.
Both Shenandoah teams placed fourth while Essex brought three athletes to the meet that had eight schools competing.
Both Clarinda teams were just one point behind Atlantic.
The Cardinal boys scored 56 points, one off of Atlantic and six ahead of Harlan. Shenandoah was fourth with 98 points.
The Cardinal girls scored 49 points, one behind Atlantic for second while Harlan won the team title with 32 points. Shenandoah took fourth with 125.
Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said it was a good day for her kids.
“Good things happen when you can have at least three athletes in the top 10,” Mayer said. “Some kids that had a rough day Saturday at Glenwood had a great day at Shenandoah. Finishing one point out of first in the boys division and one point out of second in the girls gives us motivation to improve our final team standings.”
Mayson Hartley was the coverage area’s top finisher. The Clarinda junior took second in the field of 58 athletes with a finish of 20 minutes, 27 seconds. She was 19 seconds behind Atlantic’s Ava Rush and 14 seconds clear of Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman.
Teammate Raenna Henke took seventh and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete. Two races into her high school career and she said so far so good.
“It’s all I have been hoping for,” said Henke, a freshman. “I did middle school (cross
country) last year and this is a lot different. I didn’t know what to expect. I tried to get out to a pretty good spot in the beginning (Tuesday) and tried to hold it throughout the race.”
Mayer said Henke’s fast start to the season is helping senior Ashlyn Eberly, who placed ninth in a time of 23:08.
“Raenna and Ashlyn help pace each other and having Raenna pushing so hard to stay in the front pack is helping Ashlyn run faster times,” Mayer said. “Mayson and Ashlyn have both improved their times from last year. Having an ambitious group of high school girls who like to compete is really making the season fun.”
Another freshman in Callie King was Clarinda’s fourth runner as she placed 13th in 23:53. Cheyenne Sunderman wrapped up Clarinda’s scoring with an 18th-place run of 25:05.
There were just two races – a girls race and a boys race - in Shenandoah Tuesday with all varsity and junior varsity athletes competing together in the same race.
The next two Cardinals to earn varsity status for the race were Amelia Hesse in 21st at 25:32 and Kaedance Daly, who finished 38th in 27:41.
The Clarinda boys also had three athletes in the top 10 with freshman Kyle Wagoner leading the way with a fourth-place run of 18:13.
He was just seven seconds behind runner-up Baylor Bergren of Red Oak and three seconds back of Drew Engler of Atlantic. Harlan’s Tyler Shelton won the race in 17:26.
Treyton Schaapherder was seventh for the Cardinals in 18:34 and Michael Mayer 10th in 19:14. Mark Everett added a 12th-place run in 19:29.
“Treyton, Kyle and Mark love to run and it shows in the strong performances they have given in our first two meets,” Coach Mayer said. “Michael ran a more competitive race at Shenandoah and ran ahead of some of the athletes that outraced him at Glenwood. Treyton was over a minute faster than he was last year and Mark also improved his time from last year.”
Lance Regehr wrapped up the Cardinal scorers with a 23rd-place run of 20:14.
Clarinda’s final two varsity runners were Alex Lihs in 33rd at 21:21 and Forrest Eberly 46th in 22:17.
Mayer said she likes what she has seen from her teams through two meets.
“The success of our season will depend on keeping everyone healthy,” Mayer said, “training and performance consistency and on decreasing our team’s spreads from our top runner to our five, six and seven runners.”
The Shenandoah boys came in fourth overall with Mitchell Jones just missing a top 10 finish. Jones took 11th in 19:16 and head coach Andy Campbell said it was another strong race from his senior leader.
“Mitchell has been a great leader for the team the first two meets,” Campbell said.
Eli Schuster was next for the Mustangs, finishing 15th in 19:45, followed by Brandon McDowell’s 21st-place run of 20:12.
“Eli was very competitive,” Campbell said. “He fought hard the entire race and finished very strong. Brandon provided a great spark for us. If he can continue to close the gap on Mitchell that will really help the team.”
The next three Mustangs came in within two seconds of each other and just 12 seconds behind McDowell. Damian Little Thunder led that group with a 25th-place run of 20:24. Josh Schuster was 26th with the same time and Paul Schlachter crossed in 27th in 20:26.
“That group could take us a long way if they continue to improve like they are,” Campbell said on his pack of three.
The final varsity spot for the Mustangs went to George Martin, who was 31st in 20:43.
Campbell said overall his team performed much better Tuesday than they did Saturday in Glenwood.
“They closed the gap on the three teams in front of them,” Campbell said. “I think that as a group they took a step in the right direction (Tuesday).”
The Shenandoah girls ran five athletes and took a fourth-place finish. The Fillies were led by Hailey Egbert for the second straight meet. She finished 19th in 25:14. Head coach Grant Staats has been impressed by his freshman so far.
“Hailey has run really tough,” Staats said. “She works hard in practice and has become a leader in our workouts. We’ll lean on her throughout the year and hopefully we can have a few other girls step up and run closer to her.”
Christene Johnson wasn’t far off of Egbert, finishing 23rd in 26:01. Staats liked what he saw from Johnson and his third finisher, Abby Martin, who was 31st in 26:50.
“Abby was really good (Tuesday),” Staats said. “She was a lot stronger that she was Saturday and took some steps in the right direction. It was good to see a strong finish out of Christene and see her get herself up there.”
Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes took the final two spots for the Fillies. Franklin was 40th in 27:56 and Dukes 44th in 28:20.
Staats is now two meets in to his cross country coaching career and said he has seen some good things and some things they’ll continue to work on.
“We don’t get out as hard as we would like,” Staats said, “but we battle back well. They have shown they are tough and work their way back in. We’ll work on some different strategies to get a good even race. It was cool to get a meet at home and see kids from the school cheering on our own kids.”
Essex had three athletes compete.
Tori Sample was the only Trojanette in the field and she took 32nd in 26:53.
Tony Racine led the Trojans with a 28th-place mark of 20:28.
“I like how both Tony and Tori have stepped up as leaders,” Essex head coach Jasmine King said. “They are running more miles and faster times so far than last year. I think having such small numbers has been the fuel for both of them because they are pretty much on their own.”
Noah Vandemark was the other Trojan in the field and he took 97th in 37:53.
All three teams run again Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Clarinda.