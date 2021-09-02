Cardinal boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Shenandoah XC meet

The Shenandoah girls ran five athletes and took a fourth-place finish. The Fillies were led by Hailey Egbert for the second straight meet. She finished 19th in 25:14. Head coach Grant Staats has been impressed by his freshman so far.

“Hailey has run really tough,” Staats said. “She works hard in practice and has become a leader in our workouts. We’ll lean on her throughout the year and hopefully we can have a few other girls step up and run closer to her.”

Christene Johnson wasn’t far off of Egbert, finishing 23rd in 26:01. Staats liked what he saw from Johnson and his third finisher, Abby Martin, who was 31st in 26:50.

“Abby was really good (Tuesday),” Staats said. “She was a lot stronger that she was Saturday and took some steps in the right direction. It was good to see a strong finish out of Christene and see her get herself up there.”

Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes took the final two spots for the Fillies. Franklin was 40th in 27:56 and Dukes 44th in 28:20.

Staats is now two meets in to his cross country coaching career and said he has seen some good things and some things they’ll continue to work on.