Cardinal boys 2nd - McCall, Hartley 4th at Shenandoah early bird

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys cross country teams finished second at Shenandoah’s Early Bird Meet, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The decision the week previous to postpone the meet because of extreme heat turned out to be a good one as temperatures were in the upper 60s with cloudy skies compared to the 90s and sunny conditions that the runners would have baked under the week before.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Jon McCall both raced to fourth-place finishes to lead coverage area athletes.
McCall reached the finish line in 17 minutes, 57 seconds, 14 seconds behind third-place Baylor Bergren of Red Oak. Trey Gross of Harlan won the race in 16:49 with Cole Dooley of Treynor finishing second.
“Jon continues to amaze me daily,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “He has worked harder this season than any other season of cross country or track. He doesn’t get the notoriety he deserves as a runner, but I’m convinced the work he is putting in is going to yield the results he is looking for.”
McCall was joined in the top 10 by teammate Michael Mayer, who crossed eighth in 19:03.
The next three Cardinals were within a few seconds of each other, finishing 15th, 16th and 17th, in Jordan Fasnacht, Treyton Schaapherder and Alec Wyman. Fasnacht ran a 19:36, eight seconds ahead of Schaapherder and 18 better than Wyman.
Placing five in the top 17 gave the Cardinals 60 points and a runner-up finish, 24 points behind Harlan.
“The boys have worked tremendously hard this summer,” said Mayer. “They work as a team and the success they are having inspires them to continue to work hard. Our guys encourage each other and that is part of what is driving them to a higher level.”
Luke Baker finished 20th in 20:02 and Alex Lihs 22nd in 20:06 to finish what ended up being Clarinda’s varsity lineup as all the boys, varsity and junior varsity, ran together.
Shenandoah’s boys finished third out of eight teams with 88 points.
Mitchell Jones and Bryce McDowell were just one second apart, placing 12th and 13th with Jones running a 19:22 to lead the Mustangs.
Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell said Jones turned his ankle during the race and was in the top 10 prior to that, but stayed with it.
“I was very proud of how tough (Jones) finished,” said Campbell. “Bryce had one of his best races ever. He has been very good at practice, so it was nice to see him rewarded on meet day.”
The next two Mustangs were also side-by-side with Alex Razee and Eli Schuster placing 18th and 19th in 19:59 and 20:00.
Campbell feels those two can keep up with the top two, “which would give us a pretty salty top four.”
George Martin was the final Mustang scorer, taking 26th in 20:39. Josh Schuster and Brandon McDowell completed the varsity lineup. Schuster finished 31st in 20:57 and McDowell 32nd in 20:59.
“If (our five through seven) can close the gap on our top runners we will have shot at beating those rival teams that were in front of us,” said Campbell. “If the guys show up every day with the goal of getting better, then they could end up being a pretty good team by the end of the year.”
The Essex boys brought five athletes and finished seventh with 302 points.
Lukas Janecek led the Trojans with a 43rd place finish in 21:44.
Dylan Barrett was next for the Trojans, placing 60th in 24:49. Jacob Robinette, Isaiah Kline and Brice Sederburg completed the lineup. Robinette was 67th in 25:13, Kline 71st in 26:02 and Sederburg 81st in 34:16.
The Shenandoah girls scored 82 points to finish second, and did that without their number two runner from the first meet of the season and much of last year, Sarah Gilbert, who missed the meet because of an illness.
“I was really proud of our team’s effort,” Shenandoah girls coach Liz Skillern said. “The team is working together and encouraging one another to make each other better.”
Harlan finished with seven of the top nine athletes to win the meet with 18 points.
Brenna Godfread led Shenandoah with a 10th place run of 22:43, beating out teammate Kelsey Franklin by two places and 14 seconds.
“Brenna ran a smart race,” said Skillern. “She was a bit tentative at first, but continued to get stronger throughout the race. Kelsey ran another outstanding race. She runs smooth and with focus.”
Christene Johnson was next for the Fillies, placing 15th in 23:53. Abby Martin and Lauryn Dukes also scored. Martin took 20th in 24:40 and Dukes 25th in 25:07.
Hadlee Kinghorn and Aleigha Gomez completed Shenandoah’s varsity lineup. Kinghorn was 27th in 25:23 and Gomez 38th in 27:57.
The Clarinda girls were 14 points behind Shenandoah, finishing third.
Mayson Hartley led much of the early portion of the race, before settling for fourth in 20:56.
“Mayson will do whatever work it takes to get to the next level,” said Mayer. “She is completely focused at every practice and has run an incredible number of miles. I like the way she doesn’t shy away from competition and was very impressed with how she started the race.”
Harlan’s trio of Kaia Bieker, Abi Albertson and Brecken VanBaale took the top three spots. Bieker’s winning time was 20:43.
Ashlyn Eberly was next for Clarinda, placing 13th in 23:27. Ameila Hesse and Molly Lihs were 22nd and 23rd with Hesse’s time of 24:59 just three seconds ahead of Lihs.
“Ashlyn has goals for each race and is taking steps to reach those goals,” said Mayer. “Amelia is competing very well in her first season as a high school runner.”
Hannah Milleson was Clarinda’s final runner and scorer, taking 37th in 27:43.
The Essex girls brought two athletes with Emma Barrett leading the Trojanettes with a 34th place clocking of 26:28. Tori Sample was 41st in 29:49.
Next up for all three teams is the Clarinda meet, Tuesday, Sept. 8.