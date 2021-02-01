Cardinal bowling sweeps Tri-Center

The Clarinda bowling teams picked up a road sweep Saturday, Jan. 30, against Tri-Center.

The Cardinal boys beat the Trojans 2,482 pins to 2,194 while the Cardinal girls earned a 2,061-1,867 win.

Levi Wise’s 225 second game and 391 series took top overall honors, while Madi Pulliam’s 175 opening game and 330 series led all athletes in the girls match.

Both Cardinal teams were able to extend the lead in the Baker series, although neither team was consistently at its best in the team portion of the match.

The Cardinal boys had a 194 and a 192 in the third and fourth games, but had two scores below 150. The Cardinal girls opened with a 157 and closed with a 200, but none of the other three games were better than 135.

Xander Pullen was the second best Cardinal on the day with a 350 series. Owen Johnson shot a 313, Ronnie Weidman a 312 and Carter Larson a 300. Tyson Bramble added a 276 for the boys, who improved to 4-5 and ended a four match losing streak.

Ally Johnson wasn’t far behind Pulliam for the girls, shooting a 311 series. Andi Woods was next with a 257, followed by Kemper Beckel’s 224 and a 216 from Alea VanVactor. The Cardinal girls improved to 8-1.

Both teams are off until a rematch with Tri-Center, this one at home, Thursday, Feb. 11, just ahead of the conference and state qualifying tournaments.