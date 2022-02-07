 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal bowling sweeps in home finale

  • 0
Caden Butt, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Caden Butt sends the ball toward the pins during the Cardinals' home win over Tri-Center Thursday, Feb. 3.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda boys bowling team broke the 3,000 pin barrier and the girls earned a win despite having just four athletes Thursday, Feb. 3, in the home finale for both teams.

The Cardinal boys won 3,083-1,996 while the girls earned the victory 2,077-1,955 over the Trojans.

Ronnie Weidman was strong for the Cardinal boys, leading the team with a 460 series. He opened play with a 226 and finished with a 234. Levi Wise took high game for the Cardinals with a 240 opener and finished second best on the team with a 412 series.

Caden Butt, Owen Johnson and Tyson Bramble also broke 200 in one game each for the Cardinals. Johnson had the team’s third best series with a 398, including a 204 second game. Butt and Bramble both rolled a 388 series. Butt rolled a 211 second game and Bramble a 204 second game. Colton Owens’ score didn’t count for the individual games, but he had a nice night as well with a 375 series.

The Cardinals didn’t let up in the baker series, breaking 200 in four of their five games, including a 247 final game.

People are also reading…

The Clarinda girls had just four athletes. You can have six on a team with the top five individual scores counting, meaning their fifth individual score for the match was a zero. You also need five for the baker series, so two frames in each baker game were zeros for the Cardinals, and they still broke 2,000.

Ally Johnson opened with a 176 and finished with a 237 game to lead the Cardinals with a 413 series. Andi Woods followed with a 372 series. Kemper Beckel rolled a 349 and Ryplee Sunderman a 279.

The Cardinals were above 150 in two of their five baker games, including a 159 fourth game.

The Cardinal girls finished the dual season with an 8-1 record while the Cardinal boys ended at 5-4.

The Cardinals are off until the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin