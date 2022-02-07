Cardinal bowling sweeps in home finale

The Clarinda boys bowling team broke the 3,000 pin barrier and the girls earned a win despite having just four athletes Thursday, Feb. 3, in the home finale for both teams.

The Cardinal boys won 3,083-1,996 while the girls earned the victory 2,077-1,955 over the Trojans.

Ronnie Weidman was strong for the Cardinal boys, leading the team with a 460 series. He opened play with a 226 and finished with a 234. Levi Wise took high game for the Cardinals with a 240 opener and finished second best on the team with a 412 series.

Caden Butt, Owen Johnson and Tyson Bramble also broke 200 in one game each for the Cardinals. Johnson had the team’s third best series with a 398, including a 204 second game. Butt and Bramble both rolled a 388 series. Butt rolled a 211 second game and Bramble a 204 second game. Colton Owens’ score didn’t count for the individual games, but he had a nice night as well with a 375 series.

The Cardinals didn’t let up in the baker series, breaking 200 in four of their five games, including a 247 final game.

The Clarinda girls had just four athletes. You can have six on a team with the top five individual scores counting, meaning their fifth individual score for the match was a zero. You also need five for the baker series, so two frames in each baker game were zeros for the Cardinals, and they still broke 2,000.

Ally Johnson opened with a 176 and finished with a 237 game to lead the Cardinals with a 413 series. Andi Woods followed with a 372 series. Kemper Beckel rolled a 349 and Ryplee Sunderman a 279.

The Cardinals were above 150 in two of their five baker games, including a 159 fourth game.

The Cardinal girls finished the dual season with an 8-1 record while the Cardinal boys ended at 5-4.

The Cardinals are off until the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.