Cardinal bowling sweeps Creston

The Clarinda girls and boys bowling teams rolled their way to a comfortable sweep of Creston Thursday, Dec. 8, in matches held at Clarinda’s Frontier Lanes.

The Clarinda boys won 2,698 to 1,872, while the Clarinda girls finished with a pin count of 2,361, beating Creston’s 1,262.

The worst of the six individual scores for both the Clarinda boys and girls was better than the best score for their opponents from Creston.

Owen Johnson rolled a 233 second game, the only Cardinal boy to break 200 for a game. His 383 series was good enough for top honors on the day. Ronnie Weidman added a 360 series while Colton Owens rolled a 358. Weidman and Owens both had a 199 game. Tyson Bramble finished with a 338 series, Levi Wise a 334 and Grant Barr a 332 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals rolled a Baker score of 925 for five games, with a 210 final game and a 201 second game.

The Clarinda girls went up against a Creston team that had just four athletes.

Maddie Smith started her day with a 212 game to take home top game honors. Dakota Wise finished with the top series with a 352, followed by Smith’s 335. Ally Johnson rolled a 327, Kemper Beckel a 308 and Andi Woods a 283 to compete the scoring. Ryplee Sunderman added a 257 series.

The Cardinals finished the Baker round with a count of 756, paced by a 180 opening game.

Clarinda returns home Monday to match up against Shenandoah.