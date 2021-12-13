Cardinal bowling posts home sweep of Creston

CLARINDA – For the second time in as many matches, Thursday, Dec. 9, the Clarinda bowling teams earned a home sweep against a Hawkeye 10 Conference foe.

The Cardinal girls pulled away in the baker series to beat Creston 2,302 pins-2,044 while the Cardinal boys rolled to the win 2,644-1,751.

The Cardinal girls were 14 pins better than they were in the season opener and were led by junior Ally Johnson, who rolled a 180 first game and a 343 series to pace the Cardinals. She was named the event’s Standout Athlete and said it was a good day for her.

“I just had the right mindset,” Johnson said. “The lanes were good (Thursday) and I found a spot that worked.”

After the two individual games, the Cardinals were at 1,507, and led by 114 pins. Creston was five better than Clarinda’s 142 in the first baker game, but the Cardinals rolled a 194 in the second baker game and extended the lead in each of the final four to pick up the win.

“The girls were solid,” Cardinals head coach Ashley Woods said. “Their individual games weren’t quite as good as I would have liked to see, but they came back in the baker games. Their spare shooting was better and their strikes were better. It’s a better score than last week, and I can’t be disappointed with that.”

Johnson said her team picked up the energy in the baker set and that helped a lot.

“When everyone is trying to cheer each other on and be supportive,” Johnson said, “it helps get everybody in a good mood and that way you’re doing better.”

Kemper Beckel was the number two Cardinal on the day with a 324 series and 173 second game. Andi Woods shot a 285 series, Maddie Smith a 282 and Dakota Wise a 273 to make up the rest of the team score. Ryplee Sunderman added a 228.

“Kemper is doing well,” Coach Woods said. “We just need to get the other girls some more experience. Ryplee and Dakota are new for us, but once we get both of those girls a little more time, they’ll be great by the end of the year.”

Creston’s Mason Clayton had the overall high game for the girls match with a 192 second game.

Karsten Beckel and Eli Vorhies led the Cardinal boys on a day they were more than 300 pins worse than they were in the season opener.

Beckel had overall high game with a 198 in the second game and the day’s top series with a 379. Vorhies shot a pair of 188s for a 376 series.

“Karsten and Eli were great,” Woods said. “Eli hadn’t bowled varsity this year, but he did well in junior varsity last week so we thought we would give him a shot and he did well (Thursday).”

Tyson Bramble was next for the Cardinals with a 337 and Woods gave him the anchor spot in the baker series.

“Tyson is solid and when he finds it, he’s there all night,” Woods said. “He didn’t bowl as well as he normally does, but he’s always someone we can depend on and is consistent.”

Colton Owens shot a 327 series and Levi Wise a 315 to make up the individual score of 1,734 for Clarinda. Ronnie Weidman added a 307.

“We weren’t as good as last time, but that’s to be expected,” Woods said. “Anyone who has been around bowling knows you’re not going to shoot 500s every week, that’s crazy talk. Ronnie was a little disappointed, but he’ll bounce back.”

The Cardinals shot a 223 in their second baker game and were between 159 and 187 for the other four.

The Panthers came on strong in their last two baker games with a 162 and a 155 after being led by Drake Pendegraft’s 260 series in individual play.

The Cardinals finish the calendar year with a road dual with Shenandoah Monday and a home dual with Red Oak Thursday.