Cardinal bowling places 5th in state debut

The Cardinals had four different athletes break 200 for at least one game, led by Carter Larson, who was better than 200 in both. He opened with a 213 and followed that with a 204 to score a 417 series, which tied him for 19th place overall.

Tyson Bramble finished strong with a 257 second game and was just two pins back of Larson for top series on the team. Owen Johnson matched Bramble for high game as he opened with a 257, but scored just a 145 in his second game for a 402 series. Levi Wise followed a 134 opener with a 222 second game for a 356 series. Xander Pullen scored a 189 and a 165 for a 354 series and Ronnie Weidman shot a 161 and a 169 for 330.

“Owen and Xander were super frustrated,” Woods said, “but that’s how bowling goes. You can have a great day and sometimes you come back and struggle. It is what it is. You learn from it and move on.”

Woods said it’s been a fun week after the boys qualified for the state tournament,

and she hopes the program can keep building after a breakthrough third season.