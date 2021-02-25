Cardinal bowling places 5th in state debut

WATERLOO – In the program’s first appearance at the state bowling tournament, the Clarinda Cardinals brought home a fifth-place finish in the eight-team Class 1A boys state tournament field, held Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
Their final score of 2,987 was their second best of the season, trailing only the previous week’s district performance. The Cardinals beat rival Shenandoah by 38 pins for the fifth spot and were 103 pins better than seventh.
“I’m absolutely pleased,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said on her team’s performance. “Coming in here it was just to do as well as we can and bowling our second best score of the year is good. The boys were definitely disappointed and why wouldn’t they be after last week’s score. We kept trying to keep them focused that you’re still bowling great and keep doing what you can do.”
Fourth-place Monticello was an impressive 306 pins ahead of the Cardinals. Louisa-Muscatine won the state title with a pin count of 3,414. Charles City’s Cael Bohlen won the individual title with a series score of 546, beating the runner-up by 50 pins.
The Cardinals were tied for sixth going into the Baker series, and other than one game, had a strong finish. They opened the Baker series with a 225, then struggled with a 138, but bounced back with a 236, a 233 and a 211.
The Cardinals had four different athletes break 200 for at least one game, led by Carter Larson, who was better than 200 in both. He opened with a 213 and followed that with a 204 to score a 417 series, which tied him for 19th place overall.
Tyson Bramble finished strong with a 257 second game and was just two pins back of Larson for top series on the team. Owen Johnson matched Bramble for high game as he opened with a 257, but scored just a 145 in his second game for a 402 series. Levi Wise followed a 134 opener with a 222 second game for a 356 series. Xander Pullen scored a 189 and a 165 for a 354 series and Ronnie Weidman shot a 161 and a 169 for 330.
“Owen and Xander were super frustrated,” Woods said, “but that’s how bowling goes. You can have a great day and sometimes you come back and struggle. It is what it is. You learn from it and move on.”
Woods said it’s been a fun week after the boys qualified for the state tournament,
and she hopes the program can keep building after a breakthrough third season.
“It’s super exciting,” Woods said on taking a team to state. “The number of people that have stopped me this week and said bowling is a fun sport to watch. It’s fun and the community is behind them. I know they’re excited. I’m just worried I’ll have 150 kids out for bowling next year.”
Woods loses two seniors in Larson and Pullen.
“The seniors have to be excited and pleased,” Woods said. “You’re here and the fifth best team in the state, how can you be upset about this?”
The other four that bowled are all sophomores and freshmen, meaning the future is bright for Clarinda bowling.
“They just need to keep doing what they’re doing,” Woods said. “These boys spent hours at the bowling alley away from practice. They put in the time and they’ll continue to do that. Those four underclassmen will continue to go down there and spend time.”