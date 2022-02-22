 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal bowling concludes season at individual state tournament

Dakota Wise, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Dakota Wise approaches the lanes during the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament. Wise bowled a 213 third game for a 540 series to lead the Cardinals.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

WATERLOO – Clarinda freshman Dakota Wise missed a spot in the bracketed quarterfinals of the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament by three places and 18 pins Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Wise led a trio of Cardinal girls in the field with a 540 series over three games. Ally Johnson placed 18th overall with a 502 and Andi Woods 19th with a 493.

Additionally, Tyson Bramble finished 18th in the boys field with a 629 series.

Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods didn’t get to see Bramble bowl as she was with the girls but assistant coach Josh Woods told Ashley that Bramble did well.

“He missed a couple spares here and there,” Ashley Woods said, “and those spares do it. A 680 got into the bracket, so that would have put him in contention. But he bowled well and a 629 is nothing to be upset about at the state tournament.”

Tyson Bramble, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Tyson Bramble follows through on a shot during the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Bramble fired a 244 middle game with a 193 and 192 his other two scores.

There were 32 athletes in both the girls and boys fields and each bowled three individual games, with the top eight overall scores advancing to a bracketed tournament to determine the state place-winners.

Wise shook off a 146 in her first game to fire a 181 middle game and a 213 close to what was an incredible final stretch for the freshman.

“Dakota bowled well,” Woods said. “She struggled a little early and if that game’s a little better maybe she sneaks in (to the bracket), but she threw the ball well again (Tuesday) and has the last few times out.”

Johnson was next for the Cardinals with a 502 series. She started with a 145, followed that up with a 196 and finished with a 161. Andi Woods’ best game was her first with a 179. A 151 followed, and then a 163 to finish it. Coach Woods said those two were still riding the high from Monday’s runner-up finish at the state team tournament.

Andi Woods, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Andi Woods stares down the lane while making her approach at the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Waterloo. Woods rolled a 493 three-game series.

“The girls did what they did (Monday) and just went out and bowled (Tuesday).” Coach Woods said. “The longer you’re around bowling sometimes if you have a good day, you generally follow with a bad day.”

Ally Johnson, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Ally Johnson takes her walk up to the lanes at Maple Lanes in Waterloo, site of the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament Tuesday, Feb. 22.

All four Cardinal athletes who competed Tuesday, as well as all 12 that represented the boys and girls programs at the state qualifying tournament, return next season.

State Wrestling Recap: Day 3

State Wrestling Recap: Day 3

DES MOINES – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green finished their career with fifth-place finishes at the final day of the state wrestl…

