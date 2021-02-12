Cardinal bowlers sweep in home finale

The Clarinda bowling teams earned a home sweep of Tri-Center Thursday, Feb. 11, in their final dual meet of the season.

The Cardinals girls won 2,367-1,704 while the boys were victorious over the Trojans 2,666-2,239.

The Cardinals now travel to Council Bluffs Friday for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and then back to the Thunderbowl facility Monday for the boys state qualifying tournament and Tuesday for the girls state qualifying tournament.

Carter Larson led a balanced effort from the Cardinals boys with a 204 game and 370 series. The other four athletes that made up the Cardinals’ score from the individual games all shot 323 or better.

Owen Johnson was just behind Larson with a 366, followed by Levi Wise’s 344, Xander Pullen’s 342 and the 323 from Ronnie Weidman. Tyson Bramble rounded out Clarinda’s effort with a 290 series.

The Cardinals led by nearly 300 pins after the individual games, and extended the lead in four of the five Baker games, shooting a top score of 215 in game two.

Ally Johnson and Madi Pulliam led the Cardinal girls. Pulliam’s 201 second game was the best overall game while Johnson shot a 369 series to lead everyone.