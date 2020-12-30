Cardinal bowlers start strong

The Clarinda girls bowling team is off to a strong start to the season while the Clarinda boys are also doing well.

The Cardinal girls are 5-0 with a high pin count of 2,522 in a win over Shenandoah. Their smallest margin of victory was in a road win over Creston, which they were 574 pins better than the host Panthers. Clarinda has also defeated Red Oak, St. Albert and Mount Ayr.

Clarinda’s top three bowlers have been exceptional, led by senior Madi Pulliam. She has a pin count of 1,850 through 10 individual games with a high game of 222 and a high series of 409. The high series is best on the team.

Ally Johnson’s 244 high game is best on the team. She has a pin count of 1,787 and Andi Woods has a count of 1,662.

Madison Smith is next with 1,435 pins, followed by Alea VanVactor’s 1,250 and Kemper Beckel’s 1,192. The other exciting thing for the Cardinals and head coach Ashley Woods is the fact that all the bowlers beside Pulliam are either sophomores or freshmen.

The Cardinal boys are 3-2 with a high total of 2,770 pins in a win over Shenandoah. The Cardinals have also beaten Creston and Mount Ayr while losing to St. Albert and Red Oak.