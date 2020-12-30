Cardinal bowlers start strong

The Clarinda girls bowling team is off to a strong start to the season while the Clarinda boys are also doing well.
The Cardinal girls are 5-0 with a high pin count of 2,522 in a win over Shenandoah. Their smallest margin of victory was in a road win over Creston, which they were 574 pins better than the host Panthers. Clarinda has also defeated Red Oak, St. Albert and Mount Ayr.
Clarinda’s top three bowlers have been exceptional, led by senior Madi Pulliam. She has a pin count of 1,850 through 10 individual games with a high game of 222 and a high series of 409. The high series is best on the team.
Ally Johnson’s 244 high game is best on the team. She has a pin count of 1,787 and Andi Woods has a count of 1,662.
Madison Smith is next with 1,435 pins, followed by Alea VanVactor’s 1,250 and Kemper Beckel’s 1,192. The other exciting thing for the Cardinals and head coach Ashley Woods is the fact that all the bowlers beside Pulliam are either sophomores or freshmen.
The Cardinal boys are 3-2 with a high total of 2,770 pins in a win over Shenandoah. The Cardinals have also beaten Creston and Mount Ayr while losing to St. Albert and Red Oak.
Eight different Cardinals have bowed at least two varsity games this season. Xander Pullen, Owen Johnson and Ronnie Weidman have been the top three and have bowled each game this season. Pullen has the team’s top overall pin count of 1,771 pins. Johnson has 1,682 pins. He also has the high game of 233 and high series of 412. Weidman has a pin count of 1,661.
Carter Larson and Rhyn Walters have bowled in four of the five matches, Tyson Bramble in three and Payton Runyan and Levi Wise in two each. Seven of the eight bowlers have a high game of at least 200.
The Cardinals open 2021 with a trip to Lewis Central Thursday, Jan. 7. They only have one more home match on the schedule. That isn’t until Feb. 11 when Tri-Center makes the trip to Frontier Lanes.