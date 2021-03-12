Cardinal bowlers make history

It was a historic year for the Clarinda bowling programs.

In just the third year of the program’s existence, the Cardinal boys advanced to the state tournament and senior Madi Pulliam qualified individually for the girls state tournament.

“Both teams had great seasons,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said. “The boys came on strong toward the end of the year and made their first state tournament appearance in school history. The girls had a great regular season and ended up falling short at districts. They bowled excellent (at districts), but just fell a little short. Madi qualifying for state was awesome for her, especially after not bowling at all last year.”

Woods said they didn’t really have specific goals for the teams this season, saying at times they were simply happy to be having a season. She said they have all worked so hard and deserved the success they achieved.