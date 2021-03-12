Cardinal bowlers make history

It was a historic year for the Clarinda bowling programs.
In just the third year of the program’s existence, the Cardinal boys advanced to the state tournament and senior Madi Pulliam qualified individually for the girls state tournament.
“Both teams had great seasons,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said. “The boys came on strong toward the end of the year and made their first state tournament appearance in school history. The girls had a great regular season and ended up falling short at districts. They bowled excellent (at districts), but just fell a little short. Madi qualifying for state was awesome for her, especially after not bowling at all last year.”
Woods said they didn’t really have specific goals for the teams this season, saying at times they were simply happy to be having a season. She said they have all worked so hard and deserved the success they achieved.
“Being able to stand back and watch the boys excel at the district and state tournament,” Woods said was a definite highlight. “I know the boys weren’t happy with how they performed as a team and individually at state, but (assistant coach) Josh (Woods) and I were very pleased. They shot their second best score of the year at the state tournament. The girls had scores that improved all year long. Toward the end of the year, those scores did get a bit lower, but they were still competitive.”
The girls’ 6-1 record in conference matches was tied for best in the Hawkeye 10.
Woods said the success was also there because of their passion for the sport. She said there are few nights when someone isn’t at the bowling alley working and it’s been that way for some time.
While little or no fans were allowed at the bowling events this season, Woods said that was a blessing in disguise because it pushed the live streaming of bowling and other events.
“I think the bowling program gained a lot more support and awareness thanks to live streaming,” Woods said.
Pulliam exits the girls program and the boys lose Carter Larson and Xander Pullen as regular varsity contributors. Woods said everyone else is back for the teams to have more success next season and continue to push the program in a positive direction.