Cardinal basketball to host Underwood in postseason opener

The Clarinda and Shenandoah boys basketball teams open postseason play Monday, Feb. 15, in first round games in Class 2A District 16.

Essex plays an opening round game Feb. 12, and Sidney plays its first round game Feb. 15, in Class 1A District 14.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys basketball district and substate brackets for Classes 2A and 1A Wednesday, Feb. 3, with each district being seeded by the district’s coaches.

Clarinda is the No. 4 seed in Class 2A District 16 and hosts Underwood at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner of that game travels to top-seed AHSTW to play the Vikings at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Shenandoah is the No. 6 seed and travels to Red Oak for a 7 p.m. start Feb. 15. The winner travels to Treynor Feb. 18 for a district semifinal, also at 7.

The two teams left standing play in a district final Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. Atlantic is set to host the substate final Saturday, Feb. 27. Both of those games are scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.