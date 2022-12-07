Cardinal basketball swept by Atlantic

The Clarinda boys basketball team lost for the first time this season, while the Clarinda girls lost their third straight this season Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home against Atlantic.

Atlantic gradually pulled away in the boys game for a 53-41 win, while the Cardinal girls scored just six points in the first half in a 52-35 loss.

Clarinda’s deficit was 24-17 at halftime in the boys game and the Cardinals couldn’t find enough offense to get back in the game in the second half, trailing 37-26 after three quarters and giving the Trojans their first win of the season in three tries.

Wyatt Schmitt scored 12 points and secured seven rebounds for the Cardinals, while Tadyn Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Isaac Jones added seven points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds for Clarinda and Kade Engstrand came off the bench to score five points.

Creighton Tuzzio put up three points, while Andrew Jones and Adam Johnson scored two points each. Jones added nine rebounds, while Johnson finished with three.

The Cardinal girls only scored two points in the first quarter, trailing 13-2 after eight minutes and then 30-6 at halftime. It was the second straight night that the Cardinals found themselves down by quite a bit at halftime before fighting back some in the second half. The Trojans were able to push the lead to 46-17, however, by the end of the third quarter in improving to 2-2 on the season.

Kylie Meier and Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s offensive output with eight points each. Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown and Carsen Wellhausen all added four points for the Cardinals, while Maddie Cole scored three points and Amelia Hesse and Bailey Nordyke both had two.

The Cardinal girls fell to 2-3 on the season, while the Cardinals boys dropped to 3-1. Both teams hit the road Friday to take on Glenwood.