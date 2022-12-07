 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal basketball swept by Atlantic

  • 0
Jerzee Knight

Clarinda sophomore Jerzee Knight takes the ball to the wing during the Cardinals' home game against Clarke Monday, Dec. 5.

 Bryan Clark, Clarinda Herald-Journal

The Clarinda boys basketball team lost for the first time this season, while the Clarinda girls lost their third straight this season Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home against Atlantic.

Atlantic gradually pulled away in the boys game for a 53-41 win, while the Cardinal girls scored just six points in the first half in a 52-35 loss.

Clarinda’s deficit was 24-17 at halftime in the boys game and the Cardinals couldn’t find enough offense to get back in the game in the second half, trailing 37-26 after three quarters and giving the Trojans their first win of the season in three tries.

Wyatt Schmitt scored 12 points and secured seven rebounds for the Cardinals, while Tadyn Brown stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Isaac Jones added seven points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds for Clarinda and Kade Engstrand came off the bench to score five points.

People are also reading…

Creighton Tuzzio put up three points, while Andrew Jones and Adam Johnson scored two points each. Jones added nine rebounds, while Johnson finished with three.

The Cardinal girls only scored two points in the first quarter, trailing 13-2 after eight minutes and then 30-6 at halftime. It was the second straight night that the Cardinals found themselves down by quite a bit at halftime before fighting back some in the second half. The Trojans were able to push the lead to 46-17, however, by the end of the third quarter in improving to 2-2 on the season.

Kylie Meier and Addy Wagoner led Clarinda’s offensive output with eight points each. Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown and Carsen Wellhausen all added four points for the Cardinals, while Maddie Cole scored three points and Amelia Hesse and Bailey Nordyke both had two.

The Cardinal girls fell to 2-3 on the season, while the Cardinals boys dropped to 3-1. Both teams hit the road Friday to take on Glenwood.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Two wins for Gordon in Audubon

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon and Jalon Olson combined to win three matches Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Audubon Girls Wrestling Tournament.

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Gordon wins once at Treynor

Two Clarinda athletes combined to earn one win at the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown, held Thursday, Dec. 1, at Treynor High School.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete